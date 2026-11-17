MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan Sahib in Manila, Philippines, reflects his "deep commitment" to preserving heritage and upholding the message of the revered Sikh Gurus, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Chadha mentioned that PM Modi took time out from the ASEAN Summit, being attended by several world leaders, to visit the gurdwara in Manila where he offered prayers and also met members of the Sikh community.

"A special event was organised for the redevelopment of the more than 100-year-old Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan Sahib. The Prime Minister personally inaugurated the groundbreaking ceremony for this redevelopment project. I believe this is a matter of great pride, honour, and happiness for Sikhs around the world and for all Punjabis," he said.

The BJP leader added that PM Modi participated in the event "like a true 'sewadar', offered obeisance with humility and formally launched the redevelopment project with deep reverence, respect, and a spirit of 'sewa' (service)".

He also said that this gurdwara is of immense historical significance.

"It is the oldest gurdwara in the Philippines, having been built more than a century ago. Today, the process of its reconstruction and redevelopment has begun; however, this is not merely a redevelopment project. The Prime Minister's participation in the event reflects a deep commitment to preserving our heritage and upholding the message of our revered Gurus," he added.

Chadha said, "Therefore, today is a very historic day for everyone, and the Sikh community across the world is extremely happy about it."

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP MP Tarun Chugh also echoed a similar view.

He said that Prime Minister Modi's visit to the historic Khalsa Diwan Gurdwara in Manila for prayers and laying the foundation stone for its redevelopment reflects his reverence for the Sikh Gurus and the global Punjabi-Sikh community.

He added that PM Modi's engagements at the Manila Gurdwara were an expression of the resolve with which India is presenting its civilisational heritage on the world stage with confidence and pride.