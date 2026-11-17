MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Tuesday blocked College Street in north Kolkata to protest against the police refusal to allow them to set up a temporary book stall, leading to a confrontation with the police and the detention of several students.

The protesters refused to clear the road despite repeated requests from the police. Around 12.30 pm, the police used force to remove the blockade and detained several SFI members in connection with the protest.

The dispute began on Monday evening when SFI members attempted to set up their temporary book stall in front of Calcutta University. The organisation claimed that it had been organising the book-selling programme, titled 'Sangrami Boipatra', for the past four years during November without facing any objections.

According to SFI activists, they had made preparations for the programme this year as well. However, when they arrived to set up the stall on Monday evening, the police stopped them, saying they did not have the necessary permission.

The Calcutta University unit of the SFI maintained that the initiative was intended to make books available to students and that the organisation had been conducting it regularly for the past four years.

"We only talked about selling books, nothing else. Even then, I don't understand the reason for so much police repression," an SFI member said.

The students claimed that they had obtained permission from Jorasanko Police Station and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) for the programme in previous years and had also paid the required taxes. They alleged that despite following the prescribed procedures, they were prevented from setting up the stall this time.

The SFI further claimed that the police informed them on Monday evening that the sale of books would not be allowed, citing the obstruction of the footpath as a reason.

SFI state secretary Debanjan Dey alleged that the police had deliberately prevented the organisation from setting up the stall despite its having all the necessary documents.

"Despite having all the necessary documents, the police have systematically prevented us from setting up this stall. That is why this harassment is happening. Since Monday evening, the police have brought two prison vans and parked them. Such a large force has come down on College Street just to stop the books," Dey said.

The police, however, maintained that the organisation did not have permission to set up the book stall.

The protest continued on Tuesday morning, disrupting traffic on the busy College Street stretch, before the police cleared the blockade and detained the protesters.