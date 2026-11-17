MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) In a major initiative to encourage migrant workers from West Bengal to return home, the state Labour Department and the Panchayat Affairs and Rural Development Department have jointly launched a campaign to reach out to workers employed in different parts of the country through SMS messages, urging them to return to their villages and avail themselves of employment opportunities under the state's rural job scheme.

The messages are being sent to registered migrant workers, informing them about the availability of 125 days of employment annually under the Centre's Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VG-RAM-G scheme. The state government has also announced daily wages based on the skill levels of workers.

"Unskilled workers will receive Rs 300 per day, semi-skilled workers Rs 450, while skilled workers will be paid up to Rs 600 daily. Migrant workers living in other states are being encouraged to return to their villages and join the rural employment programme," a senior official at the state secretariat Nabanna said.

According to the official, 22,24,060 workers are currently registered with the state Labour Department, and the government is sending SMS messages to all of them. Besides the registered workers, their eligible family members will also be covered under the employment scheme.

The Panchayat Affairs and Rural Development Department is simultaneously launching a special drive to ensure that families of identified migrant workers receive rural employment guarantee cards, commonly known as job cards, without delay. The SMS messages contain details of the employment scheme, including the benefits and facilities available to eligible workers.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that the state had earmarked more than Rs 13,000 crore for implementing the employment programme.

Of the total allocation, the Centre will contribute Rs 8,000 crore, while the state government will provide around Rs 5,000 crore. The Union government has already released Rs 1,200 crore as the first instalment.

Adhikari also said that around 10 lakh new job cards had been issued and expressed confidence that the state would achieve the employment targets set by the Centre.

"So far, we have been able to create 65.62 lakh man-days," the Chief Minister said.

He further claimed that around 31 lakh fake job card holders had been identified from the previous Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee. According to Adhikari, these discrepancies came to light during the process of linking job cards with Aadhaar numbers.

The Chief Minister alleged that some of the identified fake job card holders had also received payments under the employment programme.