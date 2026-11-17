MENAFN - IANS) Manila, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr. in Manila on Tuesday, with the two leaders reviewing progress in bilateral cooperation across several sectors under the Strategic Partnership and exchanging views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Both leaders held a meeting on the sidelines of the 23rd ASEAN-India summit.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Modi congratulated the Philippines on its successful chairmanship of ASEAN this year. He also appreciated the Philippines' role as the country coordinator for India in ASEAN since 2024 and its continued support in strengthening ASEAN-India relations.

The two leaders also warmly recalled their recent meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September 2026, which President Marcos Jr. attended at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi in the former's capacity as ASEAN Chair.

"They appreciated the increased momentum in bilateral cooperation in various areas such as defence and security, space, railway infrastructure, fintech, and trade and investment under the aegis of the Strategic Partnership established between the two countries during the State Visit of President Marcos Jr. in August 2025. The leaders also exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA said.

Earlier in September, Prime Minister Modi and President Marcos Jr. met on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit and discussed ways to further strengthen engagement between India and ASEAN.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the growing momentum in the India-Philippines Strategic Partnership.

"The leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress made in bilateral cooperation across all areas and agreed to further deepen and expand collaboration in the fields of defence and security, trade and investment, space, railway infrastructure, fintech, education, tourism, science and technology, innovation and people-to-people ties. Both leaders agreed to further advance bilateral relations under the aegis of the Strategic Partnership established between the two countries in August 2025 during the State Visit of President Marcos to India," the MEA said in a statement.

PM Modi welcomed the Philippines' participation in the BRICS Summit as the current ASEAN chair. He also welcomed the Philippines' decision to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the MEA statement added.

"Delighted to meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Wished him a very happy birthday too. We reviewed the growing momentum in the India-Philippines Strategic Partnership. Key focus areas are: Economic linkages, Technology, Trade, Space, Innovation, Creative industry. We also discussed ways to further strengthen India-ASEAN engagement," PM Modi posted on X.