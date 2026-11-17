MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 17 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) National Working President and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, has taken a sarcastic swipe at former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and present Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over the naming of the Kacchi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge as 'Nitish Setu'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar on November 21 to inaugurate the bridge, which connects Kacchi Dargah in Patna district with Bidupur in Vaishali district across the Ganga River.

Asked about the decision to name the bridge after Nitish Kumar, he said it was the government's prerogative to name the structure after anyone it wished.

However, taking a dig at Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Tejashwi Yadav remarked that structures are generally named after people who are no longer alive, whereas the bridge had been named after Nitish Kumar while he is still alive.

The naming of the bridge has been a subject of political debate, with supporters of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav previously demanding that it be named after him.

Tejashwi's latest remarks have once again brought the controversy into the political spotlight.

He also questioned the purpose of the Prime Minister's November 21 visit, asking what Bihar would gain from the event despite the preparations for a major programme.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the six-lane bridge over the Ganga, along with projects linked to industrial development.

The visit is going to take place a day after the NDA government in Bihar completes one year in office.

The BJP and its NDA allies have stepped up preparations for the event.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, state ministers and senior leaders are reviewing the arrangements, while preparations are also underway in Vaishali district.

RJD leader Tejashwi's remarks have added a political dimension to the inauguration, with attention now focused on how the ruling NDA leaders will respond to the controversy surrounding the bridge's name.