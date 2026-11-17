MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 17 (IANS) The fifth unit of the 4,000 MW Telangana's Yadadri Thermal Power Station is set to begin in December, officials said on Tuesday. With the coal supply system being strengthened and the fifth unit preparing for commercial production, the Yadadri Thermal Power Station is set to become operational at its full production capacity soon.

Through long-term coal supply arrangements and modernization efforts,

Telangana Power Generation Corporation (TGGENCO) is gearing up to meet a target of 4,000 MW for the upcoming Rabi season.

The Yadadri plant is poised to play a pivotal role in bolstering the state's power self-sufficiency and effectively addressing the growing demand for electricity.

Four units have already commenced commercial production. With the fifth unit connected to the grid on October 20, the path has been cleared to achieve the full capacity of 4,000 MW.

TGGENCO said that it is implementing a comprehensive action plan to resolve technical issues within the coal supply system, ensuring that all five units can generate their full 4,000 MW capacity during the upcoming Rabi season.

Yadadri Thermal Power Station is set to become a vital asset for Telangana's power sector. Comprising five units-each with a capacity of 800 MW-the project has reached its operational stage after overcoming numerous challenges.

Although the project faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, issues regarding forest clearances and railway lands, as well as directives from the National Green Tribunal concerning environmental clearances, the state government took special interest in accelerating the project once again.

Environmental impact assessment studies and public consultations were completed afresh, and work resumed in February 2024.

At the Yadadri plant, the core production systems-including the boiler, turbine, and generator-as well as the ash handling and water supply systems, are functioning satisfactorily. However, the government identified certain technical issues within the coal handling plant and initiated a specific action plan to resolve them.

Following directives from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, a high-level team from BHEL and TGGENCO-led by the Special Chief Secretary of the Energy Department-camped at the Yadadri plant site to review the situation.

The CMD of TGGENCO, the Director (Power) of BHEL, and other officials conducted on-site inspections and formulated an action plan with clear targets to address the existing challenges. As a result, four coal supply lines have been restored, enabling a total supply capacity of 3,200 tonnes of coal per hour-averaging 800 tonnes per hour through each line. This has reduced disruptions in coal supply and improved the plant's operational performance.

The government is implementing a multi-pronged strategy to ensure an uninterrupted supply of coal to the plant. Arrangements have been made to transport three to four rakes of coal daily from the Naini coal mine, operated by SCCL. So far, 4.26 lakh metric tonnes of coal have been transported from there to the Yadadri plant.

Agreements were also finalized on November 4 to procure 4.6 lakh tonnes of coal from MCL and SECL, and the transportation of coal from these sources has already commenced.