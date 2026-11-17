CAQM Revokes Stage 3 of GRAP in Delhi-NCR Due to Better Air Quality

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday revoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, citing an improvement in air quality. According to an official statement issued by the CAQM, the sub-committee on GRAP decided to revoke the restrictions imposed under Stage 3. However, actions under GRAP Stages 1 and 2 will continue to remain in force.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 200 on Tuesday, falling under the 'Moderate' category. #CAQM Sub-Committee on #GRAP decides to revoke GRAP Stage III as daily #AQI shows a downward trend, reaching 204 today. All actions under GRAP Stages I & II and restrictions as per the order dt. 30.10.2026, shall remain in force: - Commission for Air Quality Management (@CAQM_Official) November 17, 2026

The decision comes amid an improvement in the national capital's air quality. According to CPCB, an AQI between 301 and 400 falls under the 'very poor' category, while readings between 401 and 500 are classified as 'severe'. GRAP is a four-stage emergency framework managed by CAQM in coordination with CPCB and regional state governments, with restrictions becoming progressively stricter as air quality worsens.

Under Stage I, triggered when the AQI is between 201 and 300 and categorised as 'poor', the focus is on road dust control, enforcing pollution norms and banning open waste burning. Stage II kicks in when AQI is between 301 and 400, or 'very poor', bringing enhanced dust control, higher parking fees and staggered office timings. Stage III is invoked when AQI reaches 401 to 450, classified as 'severe', and entails strict vehicle bans, halting of construction and hybrid learning for primary schools. Stage IV, for AQI above 450, categorised as 'severe plus', involves a ban on heavy goods vehicles and emergency traffic and industrial restrictions. The activation of Stage III was introduced ahead of the Diwali Festival with high-impact measures targeted at curbing emissions and dust, operating concurrently with existing Stage I and Stage II mandates. (ANI)