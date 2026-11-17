YSRCP Alleges Coalition Failure in Tackling Ganja Mafia in Andhra

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): YSRCP spokesperson Nagamalleswari alleged the coalition government was nurturing the ganja mafia and jeopardising young people's future. She demanded Home Minister Anitha's resignation, questioning what Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and Anitha had achieved in 30 months after promising to eliminate drugs within 100 days.

Speaking at party headquarters, Nagamalleswari said drugs were available around colleges, schools, women's hostels, railway stations and Rythu Bazaars, fuelling attacks on women, murders and other crimes. Anitha's home district led in ganja cases, while Eagle teams, drones and the Shakti app produced no visible preventive impact. Citing government figures, she listed 2,444 cases, 6,332 arrests and seizures of 60,782 kg of ganja and 126 kg of other drugs. Yet the supply networks remained untouched, she said, citing ganja found in a police vehicle in Prakasam district. She said large seizures alone could not protect young people while the government failed to dismantle the mafia and prevent drug-related violence.

Under YSRCP, Operation Parivartan destroyed cultivation across 11,550 acres and removed approximately 4.5 crore ganja plants, she said. Authorities arrested 13,210 people, seized 2,950 vehicles, introduced the 14500 toll-free number, supported alternative livelihoods for tribal youth and coordinated with neighbouring states to block trafficking routes. The coalition was merely renaming earlier initiatives, she said, demanding results from Operation Chaitanyam, Operation Garuda, Vajra Prahar and Safe Campus Zone. Nagamalleswari demanded strict action against political leaders and officials protecting the mafia, stronger preventive policing and sincere eradication efforts instead of publicity to safeguard youth and women. (ANI)