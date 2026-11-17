Rajkumar Sharma Calls MS Dhoni Retirement The End Of An IPL Era

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma believes that legendary Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be missed on the cricket field following his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), but his decision to take up the role of Team Mentor at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will ensure that his vast experience continues to benefit the franchise.

Reacting to Dhoni's decision to end his 19-year IPL playing career and take up a mentoring role with the five-time IPL champions ahead of the 2027 season, Rajkumar described the development as the end of an era, while underlining the former India captain's immense contribution to CSK and Indian cricket. "It is the end of an era as Mahendra Singh Dhoni has retired. He led CSK to five IPL titles and also two Champions League titles. If I say that CSK was known only because of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, then it would not be wrong. He has made a big contribution to CSK and Indian cricket. I think he was one of the best Indian captains," Rajkumar told ANI.

The former cricketer and coach said Dhoni's presence in a mentoring capacity would be valuable for the franchise, particularly as CSK look to build a new team and guide its younger players. "He will be missed, but it is a good thing that he has accepted the role of the Mentor. His experience will be very useful for the players, and everyone wants to see him. At least everyone will be happy to see him in that position. My best wishes to him. But we'll miss seeing him on the ground."

Dhoni's retirement brings the curtain down on one of the most illustrious playing careers in IPL history. The 45-year-old featured in 278 matches, scoring 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes. Having been associated with CSK since the inaugural IPL season in 2008, Dhoni became the defining figure of the franchise, leading it to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He also guided Chennai to two Champions League T20 triumphs in 2010 and 2014.

Although he spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant after CSK were suspended from the tournament, Dhoni returned to Chennai in 2018 and immediately led the franchise to another IPL title. He handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season but continued to remain part of the playing group. His final IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans in the 2025 season, while a calf injury kept him out of the 2026 edition. CSK subsequently confirmed that Dhoni would take up the role of Team Mentor ahead of IPL 2027, ensuring that his association with the franchise continues beyond his playing career.

The transition comes at a crucial juncture for Chennai, who have failed to qualify for the playoffs in the last three seasons and are preparing for a significant rebuilding phase. The franchise has also revamped its coaching structure, with former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan appointed as head coach. Dhoni's experience, understanding of the franchise's culture and ability to read the game are expected to be important assets as CSK seek to nurture their next generation of players.

Beyond the IPL, Dhoni remains one of the most successful captains in Indian cricket history. He led India to the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup title in 2007, the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, becoming the only captain to win all three major ICC white-ball tournaments. While his retirement means fans will no longer see his trademark helicopter shots, lightning-fast stumpings and tactical interventions on the field in the yellow jersey, his new role will keep him closely involved with the franchise he has represented for nearly two decades. For CSK and its supporters, Dhoni's transition marks the end of an extraordinary playing chapter, but also the beginning of a new association in which the former captain will look to pass on his knowledge and experience to the next generation of Super Kings. (ANI)