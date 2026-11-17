BJP Says Judicial Process to Proceed After SC Denies Notice to ECI

After the Supreme Court declined to issue formal notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Opposition pleas challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nalin Kohli on Tuesday said the“judicial process” will proceed“as per law” and not on the“whims and fancies of the petitioners.”

Talking to ANI here, Kohli asserted that once petitioners invoke the jurisdiction of the court, they must abide by judicial procedure until a final judgment is delivered on the merits of the case.“It is a judicial process before the Supreme Court. It will proceed in a manner that is as per law and as the Supreme Court desires and directs. It's not going to run on the whims and fancies of the petitioners or the applicants,” Kohli said.“Once they have invoked the proceedings before the court and invoked the jurisdiction of the court, they have to follow that procedure, and finally the Supreme Court will deliver its judgment on whether there is any merit in that case or not,” the BJP leader added.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi declined to issue formal notice to the ECI on fresh pleas filed by Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders challenging the SIR of electoral rolls across several states. Observing that similar petitions on the matter are already pending before the court, the bench granted the poll panel liberty to file its response and listed the case for hearing on December 9.

Meanwhile, INDIA Alliance leaders on Monday sought the Supreme Court's permission to submit an interrogatory comprising 48 questions to the ECI, including the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and two Election Commissioners, over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls.