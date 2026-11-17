PM Modi Picks Up Indian Flag Marker Before Quad Summit in Manila City

Manila [Philippines], November 17 (ANI): In a show of respect, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday picked up the Indian national flag being used as a spot marker while the leaders of the Quad grouping were assembling for a group photograph in Manila, prompting US President Donald Trump to remark, "Save it". The moment unfolded as Prime Minister Modi, US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stood together for the photograph ahead of their Quad leaders-level meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit. As PM Modi picked up the small Indian flag marker, Trump remarked, "Save it". The gesture recalled a similar, widely discussed moment during the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, in August 2023, when PM Modi picked up an Indian flag marker from the stage.

The group photograph brought together the leaders of the four Quad countries during Trump's visit to the Philippines, marking the first in-person leaders-level meeting of the grouping during his current presidential term. During the meeting, PM Modi described the Quad as a "constructive and trusted partnership" for India and highlighted its role in addressing key challenges across the Indo-Pacific region. Recalling Manila's historical association with the grouping, the Prime Minister noted that officials from the four countries had first met in the city in 2007 and resumed their dialogue there in 2017. "Today, once again having a Quad meeting in this city marks another milestone," he said.

Highlighting the areas of cooperation, PM Modi said the grouping was working towards providing trusted solutions in maritime security, supply chains, new technologies and disaster response. "For India, Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership. From maritime security to supply chains, new technologies to disaster response, the Quad provides trusted solutions for the entire Indo-Pacific," PM Modi said. He also noted that the Foreign Ministers of the four countries had met five times since January last year, calling it a testimony to their political will and shared commitment to the partnership. Meanwhile, Trump confirmed four key outcomes of the Quad meeting: the Quad Business Leaders' Forum, Super Intelligence Accelerator, Maritime Intelligence Sharing Corporation and Quad cybersecurity intelligence-sharing cooperation.

The Quad comprises India, the United States, Japan and Australia. Originally formed in 2007 and revived in 2017, the Quad has progressively expanded its ambit from regional security dialogues to a comprehensive architecture covering health, infrastructure, economics, and emerging technologies. With today's summit yielding actionable mechanisms--from private-sector forums to advanced intelligence-sharing bodies-the grouping has underscored its determination to anchor peace, open commerce, and sustainable development across the Indo-Pacific. Following the conclusion of the Manila meetings, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to fly back to New Delhi, arriving at AFS Palam at midnight.