Quick Commerce Baby Food Sales Set for 83 Percent Growth by 2027

Sales of baby food products on quick-commerce platforms in India are projected to grow by 83 per cent year-on-year by October 2027, significantly outpacing the growth expected on traditional e-commerce platforms, according to a report by 1DigitalStack.

As per the report, the baby food and formula category on quick-commerce platforms, including Blinkit, Swiggy and Zepto, recorded sales of Rs 110 crore in October 2026, registering a month-on-month growth of 1.7 per cent. In comparison, Amazon recorded sales of Rs 23.5 crore in the same category during October 2026, reflecting a 2.2 per cent month-on-month increase. However, year-on-year growth in the category on Amazon is projected at 27 per cent by October 2027, considerably lower than the 83 per cent projected for quick-commerce platforms.

Highlighting the growing dominance of quick-commerce platforms across everyday consumption categories, the report stated, "By size, quick commerce dominates food and home care - and is growing 80–110% year-on-year across the everyday basket - while Amazon still leads electronics and kitchen."

The findings come amid broader growth in India's quick-commerce market, which recorded a gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 10,800 crore in October 2026, marking an 8 per cent increase from September as the Diwali festive season and winter-related demand began to influence consumer purchases. The report further highlighted that quick commerce's share of overall digital commerce GMV increased to approximately 13.5 per cent in the third quarter of 2026, compared with 10 per cent in 2025.

Festive demand also contributed to a sharp increase in sales across specific product categories during October, particularly sweets, gifting and home decor. "...sweets hit 12× a normal day vs 4× last year, the rush started earlier and faded faster, and Karwa Chauth opened the run. Gifting and decor led while everyday items barely moved, with Delhi NCR and Ahmedabad driving the sharpest city spikes," the report said.

Meanwhile, Amazon and Flipkart together recorded a GMV of Rs 34,000 crore in October 2026, accounting for 42.4 per cent of the overall digital commerce GMV of Rs 80,200 crore across all segments. The report also indicated that the two e-commerce platforms accounted for 50 per cent of the estimated GMV for 2026.