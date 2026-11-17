MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso will be making a return to the Dakar Rally in January 2027, the team confirmed in a social media post on Tuesday.

Alonso will be returning to the event after seven years and will be driving the Aston Martin Dreadnought in a three-car challenge alongside reigning World Rally Raid Champion Lucas Moraes and nine-time World Rally winner Sebastien Loeb.

Alonso will have co-driver Marc Coma with him. Coma also sat alongside the Spaniard during his debut in the 2020 event, where Alonso was 13th overall. Coma is a five-time Dakar motorcycle category winner too.

"After deciding to continue racing in Formula 1 with the Aston Martin Aramco, I thought carefully about Dakar," said Alonso, as quoted by the FIA. "In the end, the decision became simple. I wanted to embrace the challenge completely and take on both Formula 1 and the Dakar Rally in the same year.

"In 2020, Dakar was one of the most challenging and enjoyable experiences of my career. I have enormous respect for this race and the specialists who have mastered it. Having Marc alongside me again is very important, and with Aston Martin, Prodrive, Sebastien and Lucas we have an exceptional team.

"Formula 1 remains my priority. But I am a racing driver, and challenges like this are why I love competing. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve," he added.

The Dakar Rally 2027 will be taking place in the Sahara Desert between January 9 and 23. It begins in Portugal and then races through Morocco. Following the event, Alonso will put his focus on the 2027 Formula 1 season, where he will be back in action for Aston Martin with pre-testing in February before the season gets underway in March.

The Dakar is an annual rally raid, an off-road endurance race, which traverses terrains notably more demanding than prepared roads used in traditional stage rally competitions, and the vehicles used are purposefully built to perform off-road: cars, trucks, quads and motorcycles intentionally designed to endure cross‐country journeys on unpaved terrain.