Jordan Ahli Bank Appoints Maisa Shunnar as Chief Innovation Officer and Member of the Executive Team
(MENAFN- Bidaya Marketing Communications) Amman, November 2026: Jordan Ahli Bank has announced the appointment of Maisa Shunnar as Chief Innovation Officer and Member of the Executive Team. Shunnar joins the Bank’s management team with extensive experience in digital and organizational transformation, innovation, governance and operating model redesign, gained over a career spanning several banking and financial institutions across the region.
Shunnar has experience in spearheading enterprise-wide transformation programs, developing and executing digital strategies and enhancing customer experience, as well as in automation, innovation and governance. Her track record also includes aligning technology investments with business objectives, establishing AI governance frameworks and participating in initiatives that apply AI technologies within the banking sector.
Commenting on the appointment, Jordan Ahli Bank CEO/General Manager, Ahmad Abu Eideh, stated, “We’re delighted to welcome Maisa to Jordan Ahli Bank’s management team. She brings extensive banking expertise along with proven leadership in transformation and innovation. Her appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening our team with talented individuals who can support the Bank’s priorities and plans for the period ahead, while also advancing our development journey in line with our strategic goals.”
For her part, Maisa Shunnar said, “I’m pleased to join Jordan Ahli Bank and look forward to beginning this new chapter and collaborating with its team. I see this role as an opportunity to leverage my experience in innovation and transformation to support the Bank’s strategic direction and future ambitions. I’m optimistic about the opportunities the period ahead holds for growth, development and lasting impact.”
Prior to joining Jordan Ahli Bank, Shunnar held a number of leadership positions at reputable banking and financial institutions across the region, most recently as Head of Governance and Technology Subsidiaries at Dubai Islamic Bank. She also served as Chief Transformation Officer at Bank of Palestine, Group Chief Digital Transformation at National Bank of Bahrain Group and Chief Digital Transformation at Bahrain Islamic Bank. Her career also includes roles at National Bank of Abu Dhabi and the Electronic Government of Bahrain.
Shunnar holds a Master’s degree in Business Communication and Leadership from Jones International University in the US and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, majoring in Computer Information Systems, from the University of Houston. She has also completed a range of specialized executive programs in innovation, AI, business transformation, fintech, digital banking and analytics at prestigious academic institutions, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Purdue University, Columbia Business School and the University of Oxford, alongside a Diploma in Islamic Finance Studies from the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) in the UK.
Shunnar has experience in spearheading enterprise-wide transformation programs, developing and executing digital strategies and enhancing customer experience, as well as in automation, innovation and governance. Her track record also includes aligning technology investments with business objectives, establishing AI governance frameworks and participating in initiatives that apply AI technologies within the banking sector.
Commenting on the appointment, Jordan Ahli Bank CEO/General Manager, Ahmad Abu Eideh, stated, “We’re delighted to welcome Maisa to Jordan Ahli Bank’s management team. She brings extensive banking expertise along with proven leadership in transformation and innovation. Her appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening our team with talented individuals who can support the Bank’s priorities and plans for the period ahead, while also advancing our development journey in line with our strategic goals.”
For her part, Maisa Shunnar said, “I’m pleased to join Jordan Ahli Bank and look forward to beginning this new chapter and collaborating with its team. I see this role as an opportunity to leverage my experience in innovation and transformation to support the Bank’s strategic direction and future ambitions. I’m optimistic about the opportunities the period ahead holds for growth, development and lasting impact.”
Prior to joining Jordan Ahli Bank, Shunnar held a number of leadership positions at reputable banking and financial institutions across the region, most recently as Head of Governance and Technology Subsidiaries at Dubai Islamic Bank. She also served as Chief Transformation Officer at Bank of Palestine, Group Chief Digital Transformation at National Bank of Bahrain Group and Chief Digital Transformation at Bahrain Islamic Bank. Her career also includes roles at National Bank of Abu Dhabi and the Electronic Government of Bahrain.
Shunnar holds a Master’s degree in Business Communication and Leadership from Jones International University in the US and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, majoring in Computer Information Systems, from the University of Houston. She has also completed a range of specialized executive programs in innovation, AI, business transformation, fintech, digital banking and analytics at prestigious academic institutions, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Purdue University, Columbia Business School and the University of Oxford, alongside a Diploma in Islamic Finance Studies from the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) in the UK.
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