8 Killed, 12 Hurt as Coaster Hits Oil Tanker in Pakistan’s Punjab
(MENAFN) At least eight people died and 12 others were injured Monday evening when a passenger coaster crashed head-on into an oil tanker in eastern Punjab province, local media reported Tuesday.
The collision happened on the Arifwala-Burewala Road in Pakpattan district. The coaster, traveling from Multan to Pakpattan, struck the oncoming tanker, leaving several passengers trapped in the wreckage.
Rescue 1122 teams raced to the scene, gave first aid to the wounded and moved them to nearby hospitals. Ten of the injured were in critical condition, and some were referred to hospitals in Pakpattan and Sahiwal for further treatment.
Among the dead were two children: an eight-year-old girl and a seven-month-old infant. One victim has not yet been identified.
The collision happened on the Arifwala-Burewala Road in Pakpattan district. The coaster, traveling from Multan to Pakpattan, struck the oncoming tanker, leaving several passengers trapped in the wreckage.
Rescue 1122 teams raced to the scene, gave first aid to the wounded and moved them to nearby hospitals. Ten of the injured were in critical condition, and some were referred to hospitals in Pakpattan and Sahiwal for further treatment.
Among the dead were two children: an eight-year-old girl and a seven-month-old infant. One victim has not yet been identified.
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