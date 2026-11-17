EU Inflation Forecast Jumps to 3.3 Percent Despite Steady Growth
(MENAFN) The European Union’s economy will keep growing at a steady pace through 2028, even as inflation climbs and financing conditions tighten, the European Commission said Tuesday.
In its Autumn 2026 Economic Forecast, the Commission projected EU growth of 1.4 percent in both 2026 and 2027, rising to 1.5 percent in 2028. The euro area is forecast to expand 1.2 percent in 2026 and 2027, then 1.3 percent in 2028.
Inflation is a growing concern. The Commission expects EU consumer prices to rise 3.3 percent in 2026 and 3.2 percent in 2027, well above earlier projections, before easing to 2.3 percent in 2028.
The bloc outperformed expectations in the first three quarters of 2026, the Commission said. Steady consumer spending and a sharp rebound in goods exports drove the gains, fueled by rising global demand for inputs used in artificial intelligence and electrification infrastructure.
Headwinds remain, however. Higher living costs, elevated interest rates and persistent geopolitical uncertainty continue to cloud the outlook, the Commission said.
Public finances face added strain, it warned. Rising defence spending, higher interest costs and energy-related support measures are set to weigh on budgets, pushing the EU’s debt-to-GDP ratio from 82.6 percent in 2025 to 85.6 percent in 2028.
Economy and Productivity Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said Europe’s economy was outperforming expectations. He stressed the need to safeguard public finances, strengthen competitiveness and lay the foundations for stronger long-term growth.
In its Autumn 2026 Economic Forecast, the Commission projected EU growth of 1.4 percent in both 2026 and 2027, rising to 1.5 percent in 2028. The euro area is forecast to expand 1.2 percent in 2026 and 2027, then 1.3 percent in 2028.
Inflation is a growing concern. The Commission expects EU consumer prices to rise 3.3 percent in 2026 and 3.2 percent in 2027, well above earlier projections, before easing to 2.3 percent in 2028.
The bloc outperformed expectations in the first three quarters of 2026, the Commission said. Steady consumer spending and a sharp rebound in goods exports drove the gains, fueled by rising global demand for inputs used in artificial intelligence and electrification infrastructure.
Headwinds remain, however. Higher living costs, elevated interest rates and persistent geopolitical uncertainty continue to cloud the outlook, the Commission said.
Public finances face added strain, it warned. Rising defence spending, higher interest costs and energy-related support measures are set to weigh on budgets, pushing the EU’s debt-to-GDP ratio from 82.6 percent in 2025 to 85.6 percent in 2028.
Economy and Productivity Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said Europe’s economy was outperforming expectations. He stressed the need to safeguard public finances, strengthen competitiveness and lay the foundations for stronger long-term growth.
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