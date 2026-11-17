(MENAFN- Atteline) Dubai, UAE – 10 November 2026: Al Fardan Exchange has been named Principal Sponsor of the Royal Desert Champions for Abu Dhabi T10 2026. The partnership was celebrated at the team’s jersey reveal on 4 November.



The partnership brings Al Fardan Exchange closer to cricket fans and customers, with opportunities to experience the tournament and meet some of the players taking part.



Customers who complete a transaction at any Al Fardan Exchange branch or through the AlfaPay app during the tournament period will be eligible for a daily complimentary Abu Dhabi T10 match ticket. They will also be entered into a draw for the chance to meet Naseem Shah, Nicholas Pooran, Maheesh Theekshana, and Phil Salt.



Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange, said: “Our business is built on helping people support their families and stay connected to home. Cricket is another important connection for many of our customers, bringing people together through a shared passion for the game. We are pleased to support the Royal Desert Champions as Principal Sponsor and to give our customers the opportunity to experience Abu Dhabi T10 and meet players they admire.”



Abu Dhabi T10 2026 will take place from 7 to 20 November at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.





About Al Fardan Exchange:



Al Fardan Exchange is a member of the Al Fardan Group, which has roots stretching back to 1954. Emerging from a seafaring and pearl trading tradition into commercial trade, the Al Fardan name is built on a solid foundation of security and reliability. Drawing on the Group’s diversified business interests and successful operations in real estate, fine jewellery and financial services, Al Fardan Exchange has a global reach with trust and credibility at the heart of its values.



Established in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange has supported the communities that helped build this nation, helping them realise their ambitions both here and in their home countries. Today, Al Fardan Exchange serves customers through 100+ branches across the UAE and the AlfaPay App, giving them the flexibility to access money transfers, payments and other financial services through both physical and digital channels. Supported by relationships with over 110 global correspondent banks, financial institutions and other financial service providers, Al Fardan Exchange offers secure transactions with reliability and trust at the forefront.

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