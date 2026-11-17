Mauritania Gateway to Lead Business Delegation to MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026
(MENAFN- APO Group) DAKAR, Senegal, November 17, 2026/ -- Mauritania Gateway has joined MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 as a Strategic Partner and will lead a delegation of Mauritanian businesses and institutions to the conference in Dakar. The independent investment platform connects international companies with Mauritanian operators and government stakeholders. The partnership comes as Mauritania’s gas sector expands beyond LNG exports into domestic power and industry, creating procurement opportunities for international firms with capable local partners.
Mauritania Gateway has spent eight years building commercial links between Mauritania and international markets, organizing more than 20 trade missions with participation from more than 2,000 companies. The platform supports entry into the Mauritanian market through sector research, tender tracking and local partner screening, and admits firms to its business community through a selective vetting process. Its clients include renewable energy developers CWP Global and GreenGo Energy, as well as Meen&Meen, a Mauritanian engineering consultancy serving the mining and hydrocarbons industries.
Domestic gas use is widening the market for local partnerships in Mauritania and across the MSGBC basin. The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project on the Senegal-Mauritania maritime border made Mauritania an LNG exporter in 2025, and it was producing at approximately 2.65 million tons per annum in the second quarter of 2026. The GTA partners are now advancing plans to route gas into national power generation. In July 2026, Mauritania signed an agreement with Saudi developer ACWA Power for the 230 MW N’Diago plant, the country’s first large-scale gas-fired independent power project. The government expects approximately 300 MW of additional locally generated power to reach the national grid by the end of 2026.
Mining is opening another pathway for international investment. In July 2026, Mauritania became the first MSGBC basin state to sign a critical minerals framework agreement with the United States. The agreement covers geological data-sharing, skills development and local processing. Mauritania Gateway runs a dedicated mining program alongside its energy work, and its in-country network includes Abdouly Holding, which provides construction, logistics and industrial services to regional mining projects.
The Mauritania Gateway delegation will attend alongside Mauritania’s Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Mohamed Ould Abdel Vetah, whose government is using GTA gas and new mining agreements to build out domestic power and industry. A dedicated Mauritania National Spotlight will put the country’s agenda before investors and service companies evaluating entry into the Mauritanian market.
Organized by Energy Capital & Power, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 takes place December 1–3 at the Centre International de Conférences Abdou Diouf in Dakar, under the High Patronage of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and in partnership with Senegal’s Ministry of Energy and Petroleum. To register, visit
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
Mauritania Gateway has spent eight years building commercial links between Mauritania and international markets, organizing more than 20 trade missions with participation from more than 2,000 companies. The platform supports entry into the Mauritanian market through sector research, tender tracking and local partner screening, and admits firms to its business community through a selective vetting process. Its clients include renewable energy developers CWP Global and GreenGo Energy, as well as Meen&Meen, a Mauritanian engineering consultancy serving the mining and hydrocarbons industries.
Domestic gas use is widening the market for local partnerships in Mauritania and across the MSGBC basin. The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project on the Senegal-Mauritania maritime border made Mauritania an LNG exporter in 2025, and it was producing at approximately 2.65 million tons per annum in the second quarter of 2026. The GTA partners are now advancing plans to route gas into national power generation. In July 2026, Mauritania signed an agreement with Saudi developer ACWA Power for the 230 MW N’Diago plant, the country’s first large-scale gas-fired independent power project. The government expects approximately 300 MW of additional locally generated power to reach the national grid by the end of 2026.
Mining is opening another pathway for international investment. In July 2026, Mauritania became the first MSGBC basin state to sign a critical minerals framework agreement with the United States. The agreement covers geological data-sharing, skills development and local processing. Mauritania Gateway runs a dedicated mining program alongside its energy work, and its in-country network includes Abdouly Holding, which provides construction, logistics and industrial services to regional mining projects.
The Mauritania Gateway delegation will attend alongside Mauritania’s Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Mohamed Ould Abdel Vetah, whose government is using GTA gas and new mining agreements to build out domestic power and industry. A dedicated Mauritania National Spotlight will put the country’s agenda before investors and service companies evaluating entry into the Mauritanian market.
Organized by Energy Capital & Power, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 takes place December 1–3 at the Centre International de Conférences Abdou Diouf in Dakar, under the High Patronage of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and in partnership with Senegal’s Ministry of Energy and Petroleum. To register, visit
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment