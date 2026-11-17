Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2027 International Pavilions to Connect Global Companies to Libyan Projects
(MENAFN- APO Group) TRIPOLI, Libya, November 17, 2026/ -- The fifth Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) will bring international investors to Tripoli from January 23–25, 2027, as the country targets two million barrels per day and seeks an estimated $36–$40 billion in investment to support its production expansion.
International pavilions will connect companies with Libyan stakeholders across oil and gas, infrastructure, renewables and industry. Business France, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the American Chamber of Commerce in Libya (AmCham Libya) and the Libyan British Business Council (LBBC) are expanding their platforms for companies seeking partnerships and commercial opportunities in Libya.
UK Pavilion
The LBBC, together with the British Embassy in Libya, will host the UK Pavilion, building on the UK’s participation at LEES 2026. The pavilion will showcase UK companies and international businesses with UK operations, while providing one-to-one meetings, roundtables and networking with Libyan stakeholders.
British participation comes as companies including bp pursue exploration and field redevelopment opportunities, while UK engineering, consultancy and financial expertise can support Libya’s infrastructure and production expansion.
France Pavilion
Business France will organize the France Pavilion, extending a strong presence that included 19 French companies at LEES 2026. The pavilion will provide a platform for French energy, engineering and infrastructure companies to pursue opportunities across hydrocarbons, solar power and wider economic development.
TotalEnergies remains the flagship French investor, with its Libyan operations spanning oil and gas production, field development and renewable energy. The company is also advancing the 500 MW Sadada solar project, which is expected to become Libya’s first utility-scale solar development and support the country’s broader energy diversification.
Italy Pavilion
Italy’s presence will build on the ITA pavilion and the Italy-Libya business engagement established at LEES 2026. Italian companies are positioned across energy, engineering, valves, fire protection and industrial services, with Eni remaining the country’s strategic anchor.
Eni continues expanding Libyan exploration and gas development, including offshore activities in the Sirte Basin and major projects designed to increase domestic gas supply.
U.S. Pavilion
U.S. participation will be strengthened through AmCham Libya, which supported a major American corporate presence at LEES 2026. Anchor participants included ConocoPhillips, Halliburton, NOV and Caterpillar, reflecting U.S. expertise across drilling, oilfield services and heavy equipment.
LEES 2027 will also host a U.S.-MENA Strategic Forum, focusing on upstream investment, technology, infrastructure and broader U.S.-Libya commercial cooperation.
As the country pursues major production, infrastructure and industrial investments, LEES 2027 will position these pavilions as commercial gateways into one of Africa’s most significant emerging energy markets.
For more information about LEES 2027, visit To sponsor or participate as a delegate, contact ....
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
International pavilions will connect companies with Libyan stakeholders across oil and gas, infrastructure, renewables and industry. Business France, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the American Chamber of Commerce in Libya (AmCham Libya) and the Libyan British Business Council (LBBC) are expanding their platforms for companies seeking partnerships and commercial opportunities in Libya.
UK Pavilion
The LBBC, together with the British Embassy in Libya, will host the UK Pavilion, building on the UK’s participation at LEES 2026. The pavilion will showcase UK companies and international businesses with UK operations, while providing one-to-one meetings, roundtables and networking with Libyan stakeholders.
British participation comes as companies including bp pursue exploration and field redevelopment opportunities, while UK engineering, consultancy and financial expertise can support Libya’s infrastructure and production expansion.
France Pavilion
Business France will organize the France Pavilion, extending a strong presence that included 19 French companies at LEES 2026. The pavilion will provide a platform for French energy, engineering and infrastructure companies to pursue opportunities across hydrocarbons, solar power and wider economic development.
TotalEnergies remains the flagship French investor, with its Libyan operations spanning oil and gas production, field development and renewable energy. The company is also advancing the 500 MW Sadada solar project, which is expected to become Libya’s first utility-scale solar development and support the country’s broader energy diversification.
Italy Pavilion
Italy’s presence will build on the ITA pavilion and the Italy-Libya business engagement established at LEES 2026. Italian companies are positioned across energy, engineering, valves, fire protection and industrial services, with Eni remaining the country’s strategic anchor.
Eni continues expanding Libyan exploration and gas development, including offshore activities in the Sirte Basin and major projects designed to increase domestic gas supply.
U.S. Pavilion
U.S. participation will be strengthened through AmCham Libya, which supported a major American corporate presence at LEES 2026. Anchor participants included ConocoPhillips, Halliburton, NOV and Caterpillar, reflecting U.S. expertise across drilling, oilfield services and heavy equipment.
LEES 2027 will also host a U.S.-MENA Strategic Forum, focusing on upstream investment, technology, infrastructure and broader U.S.-Libya commercial cooperation.
As the country pursues major production, infrastructure and industrial investments, LEES 2027 will position these pavilions as commercial gateways into one of Africa’s most significant emerging energy markets.
For more information about LEES 2027, visit To sponsor or participate as a delegate, contact ....
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
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