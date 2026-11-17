2 Kiev Bridges Hit as Russia Launches Massive Overnight Strike
(MENAFN) An overnight Russian attack damaged two major bridges in the Ukrainian capital, forcing closures and disrupting public transport, water and heating, city authorities said Tuesday.
The Southern Bridge and the Northern Bridge were shut after the strike, according to a statement from the Kiev City State Administration. The statement said metro services were partially suspended because above-ground infrastructure was damaged, and that some districts lost water and heating.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said specialists were assessing the damage to both bridges to determine when traffic could resume.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that its forces launched a massive overnight strike with ground- and air-based precision weapons and drones. It listed the targets as Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, energy facilities, transport and port infrastructure, and vessels supporting Ukraine’s military.
The ministry said the attack hit the two Kiev bridges. It described the southern one as a combined road-and-rail bridge used to move military cargo, and the northern one as a road bridge used to transit weapons, military equipment and special equipment of Ukraine’s armed forces.
Separately, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said about 800 Ukrainian drones targeted the Moscow region between Monday night and Tuesday morning, and that most were destroyed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had attacked the Crimean Bridge. Russian media reported Monday that traffic across the bridge was temporarily suspended because of a strike.
The Southern Bridge and the Northern Bridge were shut after the strike, according to a statement from the Kiev City State Administration. The statement said metro services were partially suspended because above-ground infrastructure was damaged, and that some districts lost water and heating.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said specialists were assessing the damage to both bridges to determine when traffic could resume.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that its forces launched a massive overnight strike with ground- and air-based precision weapons and drones. It listed the targets as Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, energy facilities, transport and port infrastructure, and vessels supporting Ukraine’s military.
The ministry said the attack hit the two Kiev bridges. It described the southern one as a combined road-and-rail bridge used to move military cargo, and the northern one as a road bridge used to transit weapons, military equipment and special equipment of Ukraine’s armed forces.
Separately, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said about 800 Ukrainian drones targeted the Moscow region between Monday night and Tuesday morning, and that most were destroyed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had attacked the Crimean Bridge. Russian media reported Monday that traffic across the bridge was temporarily suspended because of a strike.
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