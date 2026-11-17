MENAFN - The Conversation) Every year, millions of people worldwide suffer a heart attack. Thanks to advances in emergency treatment, many now survive an event that might once have been fatal. Yet surviving a heart attack is not necessarily the end of the story. The damage can be permanent, increasing the risk of heart failure, breathlessness and a poorer quality of life.

Researchers have developed an experimental treatment that could change how we approach recovery after a heart attack. Rather than simply protecting the remaining heart muscle, the new approach aims to encourage the heart to repair itself. So far, it has only been tested in mice.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Cardiovascular Research, describe how modified messenger RNA (mRNA) can encourage heart muscle cells to multiply, potentially improving the heart's ability to pump blood.

Although this is still early-stage research, the study offers the tantalising possibility that one day we might be able to encourage the adult human heart to regenerate damaged muscle.

Why the heart struggles to repair itself

A heart attack (myocardial infarction) occurs when blood flow through a coronary artery is significantly reduced or even fully blocked. Without oxygen, the cells of the heart muscle begin to die. These specialised cells, called cardiomyocytes, are responsible for the continuous contractions of the heart muscle, which pumps blood around the body to our vital organs.

Unlike skin or liver tissue, the adult human heart has limited capacity to replace damaged cells. Instead, dead muscle is largely replaced by fibrous scar tissue. Although this scar helps maintain the heart's structural integrity, it cannot contract like healthy muscle.

The consequence is a heart that may become progressively weaker, sometimes leading to heart failure.

Modern treatments, such as procedures to reopen blocked arteries, medication and supervised exercise programmes, have greatly improved survival. But they cannot replace heart muscle that has already died.

During the early development of the heart, the cardiomyocytes divide, allowing the heart muscle to grow. Shortly after birth, most mammalian cardiomyocytes largely lose this ability. The researchers investigated whether they could restart this process by making heart muscle cells produce two proteins, called Myc and cyclin T1.

Myc switches on genes involved in cell growth and division, while cyclin T1 helps activate the machinery cells need to multiply. Together, the proteins can encourage mature heart muscle cells to start dividing again.

The researchers used modified mRNA to give heart muscle cells instructions for making the two proteins. This is the same basic technology used in COVID vaccines, which deliver temporary genetic instructions to cells to make a protein that trains the immune system to recognise the virus.

Importantly, mRNA does not need to alter a cell's DNA. Instead, it provides temporary instructions that are naturally broken down. This temporary activity is particularly important when stimulating cell growth because uncontrolled cell growth is the basis of cancer.

What happened in the damaged hearts?

The researchers tested their approach in mice following experimentally induced heart attacks.

The researchers injected the modified mRNA directly into the damaged hearts of mice that had suffered heart attacks. The treatment activated genes involved in cell division, prompting heart muscle cells to start multiplying. Crucially, the treated mice also showed improvements in heart function.

After 28 days, the treated mice had lost less pumping ability than untreated mice. They also had more heart muscle tissue.

In a longer experiment, improvements in heart function were still evident 12 weeks after treatment.

These findings suggest that temporarily activating the heart's growth machinery may help restore some of the function lost following injury. However, the treatment did not consistently reduce scar tissue. This suggests that the heart's improved pumping ability did not necessarily mean damaged muscle had been fully replaced.

One of the most important findings concerns safety. Myc is a powerful regulator of cell growth and is also associated with cancer when its activity becomes uncontrolled.

Activating Myc and cyclin T1 widely throughout the damaged heart could be dangerous. In one experiment, several mice developed severe illness or died.

Restricting activation to a smaller region of heart muscle surrounding the initial injury produced a much more favourable response. The findings highlight a major challenge: researchers must find a way to stimulate heart muscle cells to divide without triggering uncontrolled growth elsewhere in the heart.

Encouragingly, no tumours were observed during the reported follow-up of mice receiving the localised treatment. However, longer studies will be essential to establish safety.

There are substantial obstacles before this approach could be tested routinely in patients. The treatment has not yet been shown to regenerate damaged human hearts. Researchers must work out how to deliver the treatment safely, find the right dose and check for complications such as abnormal heart rhythms and uncontrolled cell growth. Still, the findings are an important advance in regenerative cardiovascular medicine.

For decades, the emphasis after a heart attack has been on preventing further damage and helping the surviving heart muscle work more efficiently. This research points towards a different ambition: replacing some of the muscle that has already been lost.

If future studies demonstrate that the approach is both safe and effective in humans, treating a heart attack might one day involve not only restoring blood flow, but also giving the heart the instructions it needs to repair itself.