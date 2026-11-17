MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The Azerbaijan National Library has made a virtual exhibition and a traditional book exhibition titled“People's Artist Latif Karimov – 120” available to its visitors and online users, commemorating the 120th anniversary of the birth of the renowned Azerbaijani carpet artist.

The exhibitions feature President Ilham Aliyev's decree on marking Latif Karimov's 120th anniversary, alongside materials documenting the artist's life and creative career.

The collections also include Karimov's artistic works, books published about his life and legacy, literature in Azerbaijani and foreign languages, as well as relevant newspaper and periodical publications.

Latif Karimov made an outstanding contribution to the development of Azerbaijani carpet weaving by establishing its scientific foundations and helping transform the art form into an independent field of academic research.

The artistic and scholarly school he developed continues to serve as an important source of inspiration for contemporary carpet artists and provides a valuable research foundation for scholars studying traditional carpet-making techniques and decorative arts.

Karimov's contributions to national culture and art received high recognition from the state.

In 1949, he was awarded the Stalin Prize, followed by the USSR State Prize in 1950. He was also decorated with the Order of Friendship of Peoples.

In recognition of his achievements, Karimov received the honorary title of Honoured Art Worker in 1955 and was named People's Artist in 1960.

The exhibitions provide visitors with an opportunity to explore the life, artistic achievements and lasting cultural legacy of one of Azerbaijan's most influential figures in carpet art.