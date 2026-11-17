MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 18:00 on Monday, November 16, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Iskander-M/Zircon/S-400 ballistic missiles launched from Russia's Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov regions; Iskander-K cruise missiles launched from the Kursk, Rostov and Oryol regions; Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aerial missiles launched from the Belgorod region; and 306 attack UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (92 of them jet-powered), Gerberas, S8000 Banderol/Dan-T missiles and Parodiya-type decoy drones.

The drones were launched from Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo and Millerovo in Russia, as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Kyiv's Northern and Southern Bridges remain closed as experts assess damage from Russian attack – Klitschko

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 12:00, the confirmed results included the downing or suppression of three Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles, three S800 Banderol/Dan-T missiles and 205 drones.

Information regarding the cruise missiles and 60 attack UAVs is being clarified.

Hits were recorded at 44 locations.