MENAFN - UkrinForm) With street protests and electoral subversion failing to unseat Maia Sandu's pro-European government, Moscow is preparing to escalate its hybrid campaign through sabotage and airspace incursions

Russia's strategic design for the Republic of Moldova does not envisage overt military intervention as its primary course of action. Instead, Moscow seeks to derail the country's irreversible integration into Europe, erode the authority of the central government and cultivate persistent pockets of domestic unrest. By doing so, the Kremlin calculates that it can force Chișinău into perpetual crisis management, distracting it from its European reform agenda.

Yet there is a growing recognition in Moscow that ousting President Maia Sandu through engineered street protests or an electoral revanche will prove exceedingly difficult. Such efforts are being blunted by domestic political consolidation, proactive counter-intelligence operations by Moldova's security services, and steadfast backing from Ukraine, Romania and the European Union. Consequently, over the next three months, the Kremlin is likely to pivot towards harsher instruments of coercion. Should political infiltration and orchestrated demonstrations fail to yield results, Moscow will intensify sabotage threats and exploit drone and missile incursions under the cover of its aerial offensive against Ukraine.

The architecture of subversion and economic leverage

According to assessments by Moldova's Intelligence and Security Service (SIS), Russian intelligence agencies are operating along three principal axes: covert financing of political proxies, the simultaneous engineering of crises across multiple sectors, and sweeping disinformation campaigns on Telegram and TikTok. An SIS dossier explicitly identifies a command-and-control hub operating out of Moscow, through which the fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor's network receives funding, media amplification, logistical support and counter-surveillance guidance.

Operational sweeps conducted by Moldovan law enforcement in the autumn of 2026 underscore the scale of this subversive apparatus.

In September, the National Anti-Corruption Centre (CNA) and the Anti-Corruption Prosecution Office (PA) executed roughly 20 raids in connection with a criminal investigation involving 16 suspects. Investigators dismantled an illicit pipeline used to transfer cryptocurrency assets via intermediaries, convert them into Moldovan lei and disburse cash payments to participants in anti-government demonstrations.

On 23 October, police and SIS officers carried out further searches targeting a network recruiting university students and vocational trainees. Operatives used fictitious profiles on Facebook and TikTok, alongside the Telegram channel ProtestMD, to co-opt young people into staging violent riots and vandalising property.

Prevailing economic headwinds provide fertile ground for these operations. In October 2026, Moldova's annual inflation accelerated to 10.8 per cent, following a monthly price surge of 2.7 per cent, prompting the National Bank to raise its base rate to 11 per cent. Moscow is actively weaponising rising energy and food costs as a primary driver of social discontent.

Gagauzia: forging an institutional bridgehead

On 15 November, the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia goes to the polls to elect its Bashkan (governor) and People's Assembly. Some 129,179 voters are registered across 67 polling stations, with eight candidates vying for the governorship and 134 contesting 35 seats in the regional legislature. On 9 November, the SIS director, Alexandru Musteață, issued a formal warning regarding a marked surge in Russian intelligence activity within the autonomous region.

For the Kremlin, the objective in Gagauzia is not formal secession from Moldova. Far more valuable is the installation of a durable, anti-Chișinău majority in Comrat capable of systematically obstructing central government decrees, impeding tax and law-enforcement agencies, blockading transport arteries and inflaming disputes over language rights and European integration.

To international audiences, such engineered friction will be packaged as evidence of“minority discrimination” and proof that the Moldovan authorities are incapable of exercising sovereignty over their own territory.

Transnistria: military blackmail, energy decoupling and the Ukrainian factor

The left bank of the Dniester remains a distinct lever of Russian pressure. Moscow maintains an illegal military presence there in the form of the Operational Group of Russian Forces (OGRF), alongside vast Soviet-era munitions depots in the village of Cobasna.

In August 2026, the SIS and the Ministry of Defence's Military Intelligence Agency (AIM) published a declassified technical assessment of the Cobasna arsenal. According to their findings, the site holds approximately 14,000 tonnes of ammunition, including roughly 2,800 tonnes of net explosive weight, distributed across 42 separate bunkers. Intelligence analysts concluded that the detonation of a single storage hangar would produce a blast radius not exceeding two kilometres, and that a simultaneous chain-reaction explosion of the entire stockpile is physically impossible. In releasing these findings, Chișinău has stripped Moscow of one of its most potent psychological tools for intimidating the local population.

Simultaneously, Chișinău has taken a decisive step towards severing its decades-long energy dependence on Tiraspol. On 8 November, the 157-kilometre, 400-kilovolt Vulcănești–Chișinău high-voltage power line was energised. The interconnector links Moldova directly to the power grids of Romania and the EU, bypassing the Russian-controlled Cuciurgan power station (Moldavskaya GRES) in Transnistria.

In a further assertion of sovereignty, Chișinău responded firmly after the Transnistrian separatist leader, Vadim Krasnoselsky, travelled to Moscow to accept the Russian Order of Honour in a choreographed display of loyalty. Upon his return, the Moldovan authorities imposed a five-year travel ban prohibiting him from leaving the country.

Ukraine plays an indispensable role in containing the Transnistrian threat. For Kyiv, a stable Moldova secures the rear flank of the Odesa and Vinnytsia regions and safeguards a vital logistical corridor to Danube ports and the European Union.

Landlocked and wedged between Ukraine and right-bank Moldova, the Transnistrian enclave is geographically isolated. Under these conditions, airspace represents the sole hypothetical corridor for rotating Russian troops, inserting unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators or resupplying weaponry. The Ukrainian Air Force maintains dense radar coverage and integrated air-defence umbrella over the north-western Black Sea and adjacent border areas.

Any attempt by a Russian military transport aircraft-or a chartered flight operating under diplomatic cover-to reach the airfields in Tiraspol or Chișinău would face near-certain interception and destruction. Combined with tightened land-border controls and the extension of EU sanctions against the Transnistrian leadership until October 2027-a regime joined by Ukraine and seven other states-Moscow's room for manoeuvre is severely constrained. In effect, the Russian contingent remains cut off from external reinforcement.

Aerial coercion as the next rung of escalation

As the Kremlin's political and energy levers lose traction, the aerial threat is assuming greater prominence. According to official figures from Moldova's Ministry of Defence, 69 violations of Moldovan airspace were recorded between the start of 2026 and 6 November, bringing the cumulative total since 2022 to 106 incidents.

On 11 November, during a combined Russian strike against the Odesa region, two Russian Banderol (S8000) cruise missiles once again traversed Moldovan airspace, overflying the Transnistrian segment.

These overflights by Russian drones and missiles are directly linked to strikes on southern Ukraine and attempts to circumvent Ukrainian mobile air-defence fire teams. For Chișinău, however, this has ceased to be merely a technical question of airspace sovereignty. Repeated border violations, alongside falling debris and unexploded ordnance near residential areas, pose a persistent hazard to civilians, strain national security resources and fuel public demand for robust air defence.

In response, Chișinău is constructing a multi-layered defence architecture with the backing of Western and regional partners:

Domestic coordination. Countering hybrid operations is coordinated across domestic counter-intelligence (SIS), military intelligence (AIM), anti-corruption bodies (CNA and PA), criminal police (INI), specialised prosecutors (PCCOCS) and the elite Fulger police tactical unit. Their joint efforts have already secured the designation of Eurasia-an organisation linked to Ilan Shor-as an extremist entity.

EU and Romanian support. Total EU defence assistance to Moldova via the European Peace Facility has reached €317 million. This includes a dedicated €120 million package approved in July 2026 for the procurement of medium-range air-defence systems. Concurrently, Romania has integrated Chișinău into the EU's SAFE security instrument, is supplying radar systems and intelligence, and is training Moldovan special forces.

Co-operation with Ukraine. A five-year Agreement on Military-Technical Cooperation, signed on 26 October 2026, provides the framework for deeper bilateral integration. Kyiv is transferring hard-won battlefield expertise in countering UAVs, electronic warfare (EW) and cyber defence, while assisting with the integration of airspace monitoring systems.

Outlook for the next three months (to February 2027)

Between now and February 2027, Russia will most likely seek to synchronise multiple vectors of pressure against Moldova: an electoral crisis in Gagauzia, winter inflationary pressures, paid street demonstrations and attempts to weaponise gas supplies to destabilise the left bank of the Dniester.

Nevertheless, the Kremlin's overarching strategic objective-toppling Moldova's pro-European government and reversing its foreign policy trajectory-currently appears remote.

Should domestic political destabilisation fail once again, Moscow is likely to turn to sharper hybrid methods. The most plausible scenarios include targeted sabotage against energy and transport infrastructure, coupled with systematic airspace violations by strike drones during Russia's winter aerial campaign against Ukraine.

Were Russian drones or missiles to strike civilian infrastructure on Moldovan soil and cause loss of life, Chișinău would be compelled to revisit its current posture. Rather than relying on passive airspace surveillance, the government would face mounting pressure to operationalise joint air-defence interception protocols with Ukrainian and Romanian forces along its border belt.

Major-General (Retd) Mykola Zentsov, Chairman of the Expert Council, Andromeda Information and Analytical Centre