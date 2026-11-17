MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

London, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Britain imposed sanctions Tuesday on eight companies involved in expanding illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, and on the Israeli group Tzav 9 for obstructing humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip.

The British Foreign Office said in a statement that the sanctions aim to curb settlement expansion, protect the viability of the two-state solution and press for humanitarian aid to reach civilians in Gaza.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband reaffirmed Britain's commitment to the two-state solution. He rejected the continued obstruction of aid to Gaza and described the situation in Gaza and the West Bank as unacceptable.

Miliband said London was committed to working with a new Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority to advance lasting peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

//Petra// NQ