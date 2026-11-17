MENAFN - GetNews) Thailand silver jewelry manufacturer launches coordinating sterling silver earrings and necklaces, renews stock of over 1,600 SKUs, and offers wholesale discounts of up to 40% from November 23–30.

SAMUT PRAKAN, Thailand - November 17, 2026 - With silver prices falling sharply from their record highs earlier this year, wholesale jewelry buyers are entering the holiday purchasing season under more favorable market conditions. According to Reuters, silver traded near $50 per troy ounce on November 13, approximately 59% below its January 2026 peak of $121.60. The decline comes as retailers prepare inventory for Christmas and the first quarter of 2027, creating an opportunity to review purchasing plans following months of elevated precious metal prices.

Against this backdrop, Phoenix Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has released a new collection of matching filigree stud earrings and necklaces on 925SilverJewelry. The launch coincides with the company's restocking of more than 1,600 jewelry SKUs and its upcoming November 23–30 Black Friday wholesale promotion, offering discounts of up to 40%. The combination of lower silver market prices, expanded product availability, and promotional discounts provides wholesale buyers with a timely opportunity to replenish inventory ahead of Christmas, Valentine's Day, and Easter 2027.

Phoenix Manufacturing Launches New Filigree Collection

The new designs draw on traditional Portuguese filigree, known for its delicate curls and open patterns made from fine silver wires. Phoenix's craftsmen use a different method, creating the detailed openwork in a single cast piece rather than shaping and soldering individual wires. The matching earrings and necklaces are made from 925 sterling silver and feature AAAA cubic zirconia stones.

The collection arrives as Phoenix Manufacturing prepares for three major selling seasons.

Christmas comes first, followed by Valentine's Day on February 14 and Easter on March 28, 2027. With these occasions falling within just over three months, the company has coordinated its new collections, sitewide restocking, and Black Friday sale to give wholesale buyers access to both returning stock and new designs.

Black Friday Discounts Give Wholesale Buyers an Opportunity to Buy Products

The promotion period will run from November 23 at 12:01 a.m. to November 30 at 3:00 p.m., Thailand Time (GMT+7).

The discounts will be offered based on order size, with the highest discount rate being 40% for orders exceeding $6,000.

It is also during this time that the manufacturer will restock more than 1,600 jewelry SKUs, thereby increasing the range of products available to buyers in preparation for the festive season of Christmas.

The timing of the discounts and increase in the range of products could help jewelry retailers purchase before the peak season comes. The ready stock orders can be shipped in two business days, depending on where they are being shipped to.

About 925SilverJewelry

925SilverJewelry is the global white-label wholesale platform of Phoenix Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a Thailand-based 925 silver jewelry manufacturer. With over 15,000 designs, factory-direct pricing, and no minimum quantity per style, the company serves brands worldwide. Its made-to-order manufacturing supports larger quantities and custom designs. The factory follows RJC and Sedex standards, with third-party material testing supporting compliance with ASTM and REACH requirements.