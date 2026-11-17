MENAFN - GetNews) "Century, the best WHOOP alternative for Apple Watch: three iPhones showing Century recovery, daily score and community screens, with an Apple Watch Ultra and a Garmin watch"Dutch startup Century has built what it calls the best WHOOP alternative for Apple Watch: an app that turns the data the watch already collects into daily recovery and sleep coaching.

AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands - November 17, 2026 - A small Dutch startup is betting that millions of Apple Watch owners are already wearing everything they need. Century ( ) has launched what it calls the best WHOOP alternative for Apple Watch, an app that turns the heart rate, sleep and activity data the watch records every day into the kind of recovery coaching that made WHOOP popular with athletes and executives.

The idea came from a simple frustration. Apple Watch measures heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate, sleep stages and VO2 max around the clock, but most of that data sits unread in the Apple Health app. Dedicated trackers like WHOOP answer the question people actually care about each morning, whether their body is ready for a hard day, but they require a second device on the wrist and a recurring membership.

"I kept seeing friends wear an Apple Watch on one wrist and a WHOOP on the other," said Sander Belaen, founder of Century. "The Apple Watch was already measuring almost everything. What was missing was someone to explain it. We built Century to be the best WHOOP alternative for Apple Watch owners: one morning check-in that tells you whether to push or recover, why your sleep changed, and what to do next."

A morning briefing instead of a dashboard

Century reads data from Apple Health and turns it into a handful of daily scores. A Recovery Score reflects how ready the body is, based on HRV, resting heart rate and sleep, and is measured against each person's own baseline rather than generic targets. Sleep scores track quality, sleep debt and how much sleep is needed that night. A Body Battery score estimates how much energy is left in the day, and an Effort score reflects how hard workouts and daily activity have been. Longer-term trends in sleep, fitness and cardiovascular signals feed into biological age insights.

Instead of leaving users to interpret charts, an AI health coach explains each score in plain language and suggests one or two things to try, such as an earlier bedtime after a short night or an easier workout when recovery is low. Home screen widgets keep the day's numbers one glance away.

Not just for Apple Watch

Although Apple Watch owners are the startup's main focus, Century also works on Android through Health Connect and supports data from Garmin, Google/Fitbit and Strava (beta). The pitch stays the same across devices: no new hardware, just a better read on data people already collect.

Riding a wider shift away from extra wearables

Google Trends data shows searches for a WHOOP alternative continuing to rise, as Apple Watch owners look for recovery coaching without a second subscription device. Most "WHOOP alternative" recommendations still point to other bands and rings. Century takes the opposite approach: the most useful wearable is the one a person already owns, and the missing piece is interpretation. The startup has published a side-by-side comparison at solutions/apple-watch-whoop-alternative.

Century is available now on the App Store and Google Play, free to download with a trial, and costs a fraction of a WHOOP membership.

Century is a wellness product and is not a medical device. It does not diagnose or treat any condition.

About Century

Century is a health and fitness app that turns data from supported wearables into recovery, sleep, workout, daily-health and biological-age insights without requiring another wearable. Century is operated by Waldo Studio BV in the Netherlands. Learn more at .

Media contact Sander Belaen, Founder Century ... press