MENAFN - GetNews) Quest for the Golden Grains continues the magical journey of The Little Crab Finds a Friend.

REDONDO BEACH, California - November 17, 2026 - Little Crab Productions is proud to announce the release of the third book in the imaginative children's series The Little Crab Finds a Friend: Quest for the Golden Grains, written by children's author and practicing astrologer David Bensimon.

Designed for children ages four to eight, The Little Crab Finds a Friend is a beautifully illustrated picture book series that introduces young readers to the twelve zodiac signs through playful storytelling and gentle life lessons. In each book, a curious little crab encounters a new friend who embodies the traits of one zodiac sign. Through these encounters the Little Crab discovers the unique gifts and wisdom each sign has to offer.

In this newest installment, the Little Crab is lost among towering wheat on the Taurus Plains until he meets Ed, a determined bull searching for the elusive 'golden grains.' Using the Little Crab's map and Ed's compass, the unlikely pair journey together-discovering an appreciation for nature's treasures and the power of sharing, kindness, and helping others.

Each book in the series is vibrantly illustrated by artist Angelica Gau, bringing the whimsical astrological world to life. The story is followed by a Parents' Guide written by certified astrologer and conscious parenting expert Dominique Jaramillo (Nurturing Astrology podcast), offering insight into the themes of each zodiac sign and practical ways parents can use astrology as a thoughtful tool to nurture their children's individuality.

About the Author

David Bensimon is a children's author and practicing astrologer whose stories explore self-discovery, individuality, and the magic of understanding others. Inspired by his passion for astrology, he created the Little Crab Finds a Friend series and through its imaginative adventures, he encourages young readers to celebrate their own gifts while appreciating the differences in others. He lives in Redondo Beach, California, with his wife Lindsey, where they enjoy painting the world with magic and laughter.

Book Details

Book Three: Quest for the Golden Grains

Series: The Little Crab Finds a Friend (Book Three)

Publisher: Little Crab Productions

Audience: Ages 4-8

Format: Illustrated Picture Book