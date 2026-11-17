IDEMIA Secure Transactions And Ionq Validate Quantum Key Distribution Interoperability For Critical Communications
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 17, 2026: IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST), a global leader in payment, connectivity and cybersecurity solutions, and IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world's leading full-stack quantum platform and foundry, today announced a successful validation of interoperability between IonQ's Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) systems and IST's cybersecurity offer, IDEMIA Sphere.
The demonstration shows how quantum-generated cryptographic keys can be securely governed, managed and used within enterprise environments while maintaining existing security controls, compliance requirements and operational processes.
The architecture is particularly relevant for organizations operating critical infrastructure, including financial institutions, telecommunications operators and government agencies that are exploring additional layers of security for selected communications as part of their broader preparation for future quantum-computing threats.
Supporting the transition to quantum-safe security
As quantum computing accelerates, organizations are increasingly assessing how to protect sensitive data, transactions and communications against future cryptographic threats.
This shift is driving the adoption of complementary technologies, including:
· Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) to protect communications with algorithms designed to resist quantum attacks;
· Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) to secure cryptographic keys and sensitive operations;
· Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) as an additional layer for organizations with specific threat models and use cases.
The validation conducted by IST and IonQ demonstrates how quantum-generated keys can be integrated into existing security environments while maintaining trusted governance, protection and lifecycle management of cryptographic assets. By bringing together HSMs, PQC and QKD technologies, the demonstration provides a practical blueprint for deploying interoperable quantum-safe security architectures.
"The future of cybersecurity will be defined not by a single technology, but by the ability to orchestrate trusted security layers into resilient architectures," said Marc BERTIN, CTO of IDEMIA Secure Transactions. "This collaboration demonstrates a pragmatic path toward quantum-safe security, where interoperability between trusted technologies enables greater resilience, stronger protection and lasting confidence in digital infrastructures."
"Quantum‐safe security depends on technologies that can be trusted, scaled and integrated. IonQ's platform is built for exactly that," said Jordan SHAPIRO, President of Quantum Platform at IonQ. "This validation shows how our QKD systems can plug directly into enterprise‐grade environments, giving organizations a practical path to strengthen critical communications with quantum‐generated security."
As the National Quantum Mission, is moving toward a 2,000-km national backbone by the end of 2026, the Quantum Secure and Adaptive Financial Ecosystem (Q-SAFE) committee findings will add to the enhanced focus on securing the financial ecosystem. This makes the interoperability model especially relevant to India, where quantum-safe security is moving from research into critical infrastructure.
As telecom operators, BFSI institutions and government agencies move to quantum-safe security across their critical systems, this integration shows how quantum-generated keys can fit into their existing HSM, key-management and compliance setups. That is a major step towards building quantum-safe cybersecurity architectures.
As quantum technologies continue to evolve, IDEMIA Secure Transactions and IonQ continue to advance cybersecurity platform and cryptographic security portfolio to support the deployment of next-generation security architectures.
About IDEMIA Group
IDEMIA Group is a global technology leader with more than 10,700 employees worldwide. Its two market-leading divisions deliver mission-critical solutions that simplify and secure interactions in the physical and digital realms:
IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is the leading technology provider making it safer and easier to pay and connect. With unmatched expertise in cryptography and credential issuance, IST is trusted by over 2000 financial institutions, mobile operators, automotive manufacturers, and IoT providers worldwide. Every year, IST secures billions of essential transactions, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and convenience.
IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) is a trusted provider of government-grade and secure biometric-based solutions for 600 government, state and federal agencies. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IPS enables safer, frictionless and fairer ways to secure travel, access and citizen protection. Separately, two other government-related activities are conducted by the IDEMIA Group: civilian identity issuance in North America and road safety.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum platform and foundry - delivering integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing, and security. IonQ's newest generation of quantum computers, the Superion, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems. Earlier systems have helped customers and partners including Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve a 20x performance increase over previous quantum solutions and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance.
Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has operations across North America, Latin America, EMEA, and APAC. Our quantum computing services have been available through all major cloud providers since 2021, while we also meet the needs of networking and sensing customers across land, sea, air, and space. IonQ is making quantum platforms more accessible and impactful than ever before.
The demonstration shows how quantum-generated cryptographic keys can be securely governed, managed and used within enterprise environments while maintaining existing security controls, compliance requirements and operational processes.
The architecture is particularly relevant for organizations operating critical infrastructure, including financial institutions, telecommunications operators and government agencies that are exploring additional layers of security for selected communications as part of their broader preparation for future quantum-computing threats.
Supporting the transition to quantum-safe security
As quantum computing accelerates, organizations are increasingly assessing how to protect sensitive data, transactions and communications against future cryptographic threats.
This shift is driving the adoption of complementary technologies, including:
· Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) to protect communications with algorithms designed to resist quantum attacks;
· Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) to secure cryptographic keys and sensitive operations;
· Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) as an additional layer for organizations with specific threat models and use cases.
The validation conducted by IST and IonQ demonstrates how quantum-generated keys can be integrated into existing security environments while maintaining trusted governance, protection and lifecycle management of cryptographic assets. By bringing together HSMs, PQC and QKD technologies, the demonstration provides a practical blueprint for deploying interoperable quantum-safe security architectures.
"The future of cybersecurity will be defined not by a single technology, but by the ability to orchestrate trusted security layers into resilient architectures," said Marc BERTIN, CTO of IDEMIA Secure Transactions. "This collaboration demonstrates a pragmatic path toward quantum-safe security, where interoperability between trusted technologies enables greater resilience, stronger protection and lasting confidence in digital infrastructures."
"Quantum‐safe security depends on technologies that can be trusted, scaled and integrated. IonQ's platform is built for exactly that," said Jordan SHAPIRO, President of Quantum Platform at IonQ. "This validation shows how our QKD systems can plug directly into enterprise‐grade environments, giving organizations a practical path to strengthen critical communications with quantum‐generated security."
As the National Quantum Mission, is moving toward a 2,000-km national backbone by the end of 2026, the Quantum Secure and Adaptive Financial Ecosystem (Q-SAFE) committee findings will add to the enhanced focus on securing the financial ecosystem. This makes the interoperability model especially relevant to India, where quantum-safe security is moving from research into critical infrastructure.
As telecom operators, BFSI institutions and government agencies move to quantum-safe security across their critical systems, this integration shows how quantum-generated keys can fit into their existing HSM, key-management and compliance setups. That is a major step towards building quantum-safe cybersecurity architectures.
As quantum technologies continue to evolve, IDEMIA Secure Transactions and IonQ continue to advance cybersecurity platform and cryptographic security portfolio to support the deployment of next-generation security architectures.
About IDEMIA Group
IDEMIA Group is a global technology leader with more than 10,700 employees worldwide. Its two market-leading divisions deliver mission-critical solutions that simplify and secure interactions in the physical and digital realms:
IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) is the leading technology provider making it safer and easier to pay and connect. With unmatched expertise in cryptography and credential issuance, IST is trusted by over 2000 financial institutions, mobile operators, automotive manufacturers, and IoT providers worldwide. Every year, IST secures billions of essential transactions, ensuring the highest levels of data protection and convenience.
IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) is a trusted provider of government-grade and secure biometric-based solutions for 600 government, state and federal agencies. With decades of experience in biometric technologies, IPS enables safer, frictionless and fairer ways to secure travel, access and citizen protection. Separately, two other government-related activities are conducted by the IDEMIA Group: civilian identity issuance in North America and road safety.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum platform and foundry - delivering integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing, and security. IonQ's newest generation of quantum computers, the Superion, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems. Earlier systems have helped customers and partners including Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve a 20x performance increase over previous quantum solutions and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance.
Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has operations across North America, Latin America, EMEA, and APAC. Our quantum computing services have been available through all major cloud providers since 2021, while we also meet the needs of networking and sensing customers across land, sea, air, and space. IonQ is making quantum platforms more accessible and impactful than ever before.
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