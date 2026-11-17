EU Puts Delivery Over New Pledges at COP31, Irish Minister Says
(MENAFN) The European Union is focusing on delivering the climate commitments it has already made, not on announcing new ones, Ireland’s climate minister said at the COP31 summit.
Darragh O’Brien, Ireland’s Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment, made the remarks in an interview with Anadolu on the sidelines of the talks in Antalya.
He welcomed the early publication of the summit’s draft cover decision and called it a constructive step in the negotiations.
“The fact that there was a draft cover decision published so early, we believe is a good thing,” he said.
The EU nonetheless has reservations about several proposals in the opening draft, O’Brien said, but he declined to spell out the bloc’s negotiating position.
“There’s lots of things in it that we don’t agree with because our focus in the European Union is to ensure implementation, and that’s really what we want,” he said.
O’Brien stressed that the EU’s priority is to meet the obligations it has already accepted under the Paris Agreement rather than take on new ones.
He said talks were still under way, and that the EU would formally set out its position on the draft text.
“We’ll work through that. We will make a submission later this evening to the draft cover text outlining our position,” he said.
Darragh O’Brien, Ireland’s Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment, made the remarks in an interview with Anadolu on the sidelines of the talks in Antalya.
He welcomed the early publication of the summit’s draft cover decision and called it a constructive step in the negotiations.
“The fact that there was a draft cover decision published so early, we believe is a good thing,” he said.
The EU nonetheless has reservations about several proposals in the opening draft, O’Brien said, but he declined to spell out the bloc’s negotiating position.
“There’s lots of things in it that we don’t agree with because our focus in the European Union is to ensure implementation, and that’s really what we want,” he said.
O’Brien stressed that the EU’s priority is to meet the obligations it has already accepted under the Paris Agreement rather than take on new ones.
He said talks were still under way, and that the EU would formally set out its position on the draft text.
“We’ll work through that. We will make a submission later this evening to the draft cover text outlining our position,” he said.
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