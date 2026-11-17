MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) York, Pa., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSpan Health today announced that Moody's Ratings has affirmed the health system's Aa3 bond rating with a stable outlook, recognizing WellSpan's strong position as a leading integrated health system serving communities across Central Pennsylvania and Northern Maryland.

Moody's, a credit rating agency that provides financial research and analysis of bonds and other debt securities, affirmed WellSpan's Aa3 rating for the sixth consecutive year. The stable outlook reflects Moody's assessment of WellSpan's ability to maintain its financial position while continuing to invest in high-quality, accessible and affordable care.

“The affirmation from Moody's Ratings reflects the commitment of our team members, the expansive network of locations including ambulatory surgery centers in every market and the strength of WellSpan 2030 - a strategy centered on growth through exceptional care, simpler and more personalized experiences and healthier communities,” said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and chief executive officer, WellSpan Health.“At WellSpan we have invested in the people, partnerships and capabilities that are shaping the future of health care.”

The report notes WellSpan's strong market position, very good liquidity and solid operating performance, including a 7.3% operating cash flow margin and 293 days cash on hand in fiscal 2026. The report also acknowledges ongoing industrywide pressures related to reimbursement, rising operating costs and competition. WellSpan has been proactively addressing these headwinds since the pandemic while maintaining the financial strength needed to execute its multiyear capital plan and invest in care for its communities.

“These results validate the strength of WellSpan's financial foundation and the disciplined approach that supports our continued growth,” said Laura Buczkowski, executive vice president and chief financial officer, WellSpan Health.“Maintaining a strong credit rating allows us to make thoughtful, long-term investments in our people, facilities and services while advancing the exceptional care our patients and communities depend on.”

WellSpan has grown intentionally while strengthening access, clinical capabilities and the resources available to its communities. Today, the organization operates as a large, integrated regional health system treating more than one million patients across 12+ counties, a service area that has grown from five counties in 2024. Recent growth includes expanded specialty care and capabilities in WellSpan's North Region, as well as three new hospitals in Newberry, Shrewsbury and Carlisle, and the integration of Cancer Care Associates of York into WellSpan's oncology program. WellSpan's growth provides the scale for investing in the workforce, technology, facilities and care models that support high-quality care and healthier communities.

WellSpan also is investing in innovation through strategic partnerships with technology leaders including Aidoc, AWS, General Catalyst, Hippocratic AI and Philips. Select partnerships also include co-development opportunities that allow WellSpan to help shape new technologies and approaches to care.



To learn more about WellSpan's continued growth and community contributions, visit WellSpan News

CONTACT: Ryan Coyle WellSpan Health 7178513151...