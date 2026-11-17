MIAMI, FL, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHAI) (“Core AI” or the“Company”), a global AI infrastructure and technology platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026, reporting year-over-year revenue growth of 43.2% for the third quarter.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights



Revenue increased 43.2% to approximately $22.3 million, compared to $15.5 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Gross profit was approximately $478,000, compared to approximately $2.1 million in the prior-year period.

Operating loss was approximately $311,000, compared to operating income of approximately $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Net loss was approximately $307,000, compared to net income of approximately $1.54 million in the third quarter of 2025. Cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $7.9 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to approximately $1.9 million as of December 31, 2025.



Nine-Month 2026 Financial Highlights



Revenue increased approximately 9.0% to $48.4 million, compared to $44.4 million in the first nine months of 2025.

Gross loss was approximately $2.6 million, compared to gross profit of approximately $1.5 million in the prior-year period.

Operating loss was approximately $5.6 million, compared to operating income of approximately $650,000 in the prior-year period.

Net loss was approximately $5.6 million, compared to net income of approximately $686,000 in the prior-year period. Net cash generated from operating activities was approximately $1.34 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of approximately $1.02 million in the first nine months of 2025.



“During the third quarter, Core AI continued to demonstrate meaningful revenue growth, with quarterly revenue increasing more than 43% compared to the same period last year. This growth reflects the continued scale of our advertising and application monetization operations,” said Aitan Zacharin, CEO of Core AI Holdings.“At the same time, we remain focused on improving operating efficiency, strengthening our financial position and maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation. Our objective is to build upon our existing operating platform while evaluating opportunities to expand our AI-driven technology initiatives in a measured and commercially sustainable manner.”

Financial Results Discussion

Revenue Growth

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was approximately $22.3 million, representing an increase of approximately $6.7 million, or 43.2%, compared to $15.5 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, revenue increased to approximately $48.4 million from $44.4 million in the comparable prior-year period, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 9.0%.

The Company's revenue is primarily generated through advertisement publishing services across various advertising platforms.

Operating Performance

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2026 was approximately $478,000, compared to approximately $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, the Company recorded a gross loss of approximately $2.6 million, compared to gross profit of approximately $1.5 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2026 totaled approximately $790,000, compared to approximately $586,000 in the prior-year period. The Company recorded an operating loss of approximately $311,000 for the quarter, compared to operating income of approximately $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.

The Company recorded a net loss of approximately $307,000 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to net income of approximately $1.54 million in the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, the Company recorded a net loss of approximately $5.6 million, compared to net income of approximately $686,000 in the corresponding period of 2025.

Cash Position and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $7.9 million, compared to approximately $1.9 million as of December 31, 2025. The Company also had positive working capital of approximately $1.6 million as of September 30, 2026.

The Company generated approximately $1.34 million in net cash from operating activities during the first nine months of 2026, compared to approximately $1.02 million in net cash used in operating activities during the comparable period of 2025.

Management continues to focus on maintaining adequate liquidity, improving operational performance and allocating capital toward initiatives that support the Company's long-term growth objectives.

Note Regarding Comparative Financial Information

The Company's historical financial information reflects the accounting treatment of its reverse acquisition, pursuant to which Core Gaming was treated as the accounting acquirer. Accordingly, the comparative financial results for periods prior to October 3, 2025 reflect the historical results of Core Gaming, and the results of Core AI Holdings, Inc. were consolidated beginning on that date. As a result, the comparative periods may not be directly comparable.

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This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's strategic initiatives, anticipated benefits of its joint ventures and collaborations, the development of HPC and AI data centers, potential AI-related services, market opportunities, infrastructure demand, project pipeline, business expansion, operating improvements, future gross margins, financing capabilities and execution strategy. These forward-looking statements are based on Core AI's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the Company's ability to execute its strategic initiatives; the ability of its joint venture partners to identify and develop projects; the parties' ability to obtain financing; customer demand; market conditions; power availability; supply chain conditions; labor availability; project timing; competition; technology development; financing conditions; regulatory matters; and other risks described under "Risk Factors" in Core AI's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2026, and in subsequent SEC filings. The Company's joint venture arrangements are in early stages, and there can be no assurance that they will result in the successful development or operation of any data centers. Except as required by law, Core AI undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.