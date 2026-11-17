MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 4.7x expansion in scan volume bodes well for Firefly's recent commercial partnership to cross-sell non-drug treatment for pediatric ADHD across its growing nationwide network of EvokeTM clinical customers

KENMORE, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. ("Firefly" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AIFF), an artificial intelligence ("AI") company advancing precision neuroscience and non-invasive brain-computer interface (BCI) technology, today announced a 373% year-over-year (“YoY”) increase (a 4.7-fold gain) in commercial utilization of its FDA-510(k)-cleared EvokeTM platform for pediatric and adolescent patients (under age 18) exhibiting symptoms of ADHD, attention, or focus deficits.

This accelerated commercial utilization highlights expanding clinical adoption and revenue-generating scale across Firefly's neurodiagnostic platform, which converts complex electrophysiological data into objective brain-function assessments:

. 373% YoY Volume Growth: Rapid organic demand and systematic integration of the EvokeTM platform into routine neuropsychiatric workflows are driving recurring scan utilization.

. 200,000+ Proprietary Scan Dataset: Every scan expands Firefly's proprietary data repository of over 200,000 standardized EEG/ERP brain scans, which the Company believes strengthens its AI foundation models and long-term competitive moat.

. Commercial Cross-Sell Synergies: Building on its September 2026 commercial agreement with NeuroSigma, Firefly is actively leveraging its nationwide clinician network to distribute the Monarch eTNS® System - the first FDA-cleared, non-drug prescription treatment for pediatric ADHD - with the goal of creating an end-to-end diagnostic-to-treatment revenue model.

"The 373% increase in our pediatric ADHD scan volume reflects what we believe is accelerating market adoption of objective, measurement-driven psychiatry," said Greg Lipschitz, Chief Executive Officer of Firefly Neuroscience. "Our commercial priority is to build on this momentum by helping existing and new clinical partners deploy the Monarch eTNS® treatment alongside the EvokeTM platform across our expanding network."

About Firefly Neuroscience

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIFF) is an Artificial Intelligence ("AI") company advancing precision neuroscience, applying AI and large-scale electrophysiological data to give clinicians a more complete, objective picture of how an individual patient's brain is functioning. Firefly's proprietary database consists of over 200,000 EEG/ERP brain scans, which the Company believes to be the world's largest known standardized EEG/ERP repository. Firefly's EEG-based, AI-driven, and FDA-510(k)-cleared EvokeTM System is designed to support diagnostic and treatment monitoring methods for conditions such as depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, ADHD, and PTSD.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the federal securities laws concerning Firefly, including statements relating to Firefly's management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Firefly will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Firefly's control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the reports and other filings of Firefly with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Firefly's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. Forward-looking statements included in this press release only speak as of the date they are made, and Firefly does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

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