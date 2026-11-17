MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New MIT Sloan research introduces the Empowerment–Entrapment Framework for understanding GenAI's benefits and risks across four stages of the entrepreneurial process.

Cambridge, MA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generative artificial intelligence can help entrepreneurs identify opportunities, generate venture ideas, evaluate their viability, mobilize resources, and launch and grow businesses. But the technology can also produce hallucinations and biases, foster overconfidence, and undermine cognitive engagement, learning, and memory.

New research from the MIT Sloan School of Management introduces the Empowerment–Entrapment Framework for entrepreneurs, which goes beyond cataloging GenAI's benefits and costs to identifying and explaining how the technology can both empower and entrap entrepreneurs. The framework also identifies conditions that shape these effects, including entrepreneurs' expertise, their approach to using GenAI, and their personal traits and values.

The paper,“Generative AI use in entrepreneurship: An integrative review and the Empowerment–Entrapment Framework,” was published in Strategic Entrepreneurship Journal and co-authored by Jackson G. Lu, a professor at MIT Sloan School of Management; Tsinghua University PhD student Gerui Gloria Zhao; and MIT Sloan PhD student Anna Manyi Zheng.

The researchers reviewed 113 English-language research papers from around the world, including peer-reviewed journal articles and recent preprints, published between January 2023 and August 2026. The review covered studies of GenAI in entrepreneurship as well as related fields, such as creativity, learning, and workplace productivity. Drawing on this research, the authors examined how GenAI can help and hinder entrepreneurs across four stages of the entrepreneurial process: opportunity recognition and ideation, opportunity evaluation and commitment, resource assembly and mobilization, and venture launch and growth.

“The same features that make generative AI so useful to entrepreneurs can also create risks,” Lu said.“Its speed and convenience can help founders accomplish more, but they can also make it easier to accept an answer without checking it or complete a task without learning from it.”

The authors define empowerment as the expansion of an entrepreneur's capabilities to engage in entrepreneurial activities and entrapment as the restriction or erosion of entrepreneurial capabilities. The Empowerment–Entrapment Framework also identifies the features of GenAI that underlie these effects, including its ability to create content and complete tasks efficiently and conveniently, as well as its training data and design features. Moreover, the framework highlights conditions that shape whether GenAI is more likely to empower or entrap entrepreneurs, including their areas of expertise, approach to using GenAI, and personal traits and values.

What are the benefits and risks of using GenAI across different stages of the entrepreneurial process?

Opportunity recognition and ideation. GenAI can help entrepreneurs explore new possibilities and develop more creative business ideas. However, founders using similar GenAI tools may end up with similar ideas, making it harder for their ventures to stand out from competitors. AI-generated misinformation and biases can also steer entrepreneurs toward flawed ideas or cause them to overlook underserved markets.

Opportunity evaluation and commitment. GenAI can help founders compare business opportunities, evaluate feasibility, and approach unfamiliar tasks with greater confidence. Yet, its detailed, confident responses can be misleading. GenAI tends to agree with users and reinforce their existing beliefs, which may encourage overconfidence and discourage founders from critically evaluating whether their ideas are viable.

Resource assembly and mobilization. GenAI can help founders refine their pitches, connect with investors and other stakeholders, and recruit employees more efficiently. However, these advantages carry risks: AI-generated pitches may exaggerate a venture's progress, AI-assisted hiring may reinforce existing demographic biases, and stakeholders may perceive AI-generated communication as less authentic.

Venture launch and growth. GenAI can accelerate launches and help founders manage tasks that would otherwise require additional expertise or resources. However, it may also encourage entrepreneurs to launch their ventures prematurely by creating a false sense of readiness. Overreliance on GenAI may also result in work that looks polished but requires substantial correction, while limiting opportunities for founders to learn and develop their own skills.

“Generative AI makes it easier than ever to create a professional-looking website or a convincing business plan,” Zheng said.“But having these things in place doesn't necessarily mean a business is ready to launch. Founders still need to validate customer demand and make sure they can actually deliver what they promise.”

How can entrepreneurs benefit from GenAI while managing its risks ?

The review shows that not all entrepreneurs benefit equally from GenAI. One field experiment involving 640 Kenyan entrepreneurs found that those with above-median baseline performance who used a GenAI-powered assistant increased their revenue and profits by more than 15%. In contrast, those with below-median baseline performance experienced declines of nearly 10%. Exploratory analyses suggested that higher-performing entrepreneurs were more likely to apply advice tailored to their businesses, while lower-performing entrepreneurs tended to follow more generic recommendations.

To make the most of GenAI, the authors recommend that founders verify AI-generated information using independent resources and test their assumptions with real customers and market data. Rather than asking AI to confirm that a business idea will succeed, entrepreneurs should use open-ended and critical prompts to challenge their assumptions, explore alternative perspectives, and identify potential weaknesses. They should also remain actively involved in problem-solving and decision-making to ensure that greater efficiency does not come at the expense of learning.

The researchers also caution against relying too heavily on GenAI in relationships with investors, employees, and customers. While GenAI can help founders refine venture narratives, prepare pitches, and streamline stakeholder communication, building trust and maintaining authentic relationships still require personal engagement.

Similarly, founders should use GenAI to generate and compare options while retaining responsibility for evaluating them and making consequential decisions.

“The future of entrepreneurship will depend on how founders use generative AI,” Zhao said.“The goal is to expand what entrepreneurs can do while preserving their ability to question, learn, and make decisions for themselves.”

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The Empowerment–Entrapment Framework

CONTACT: Casey Bayer MIT Sloan School of Management 914.584.9095... Patricia Favreau MIT Sloan School of Management 617.595.8533...