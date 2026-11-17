IM1240 data to be presented in a plenary oral session at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on November 20, 2026

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech Ltd. ("Purple Biotech" or "the Company") (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a biotechnology company developing a next-generation immunotherapy platform designed to maximize anti-cancer potency while minimizing toxicity, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and provided an update on recent business progress.

“Purple Biotech today has a focused set of assets: the CAPTN-3 platform, its lead candidate IM1240, and a second candidate, IM1305. That foundation was built under Gil Efron as Chief Executive Officer,” said Isaac Israel, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Purple Biotech.“My first priority is to bring IM1240 into a first-in-human study. What we believe sets CAPTN-3 apart is that its antibodies are designed to engage both T cells and NK cells against the tumor and to confine that activity to the tumor microenvironment. Many patients with advanced solid tumors do not respond to today's immunotherapies, or relapse after an initial response. Those are the patients we are working for.”

“Alongside our preparation of an IND application for IM1240, we continue to advance additional work on the platform. IM1240 data in treatment-resistant human tumor models will be presented this week in a plenary session at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium. Separately, we plan to report new preclinical data on IM1305, our second candidate, in the near term,” Mr. Israel added.“As we previously reported, we are also bringing artificial intelligence into our antibody development. In our collaboration with Converge Bio, we are applying generative artificial intelligence to the design and optimization of our tri-specific antibodies, and we expect to provide an update on that work shortly. We believe artificial intelligence has the potential to make significant parts of drug development more efficient, and we intend to extend its use across the Company, with attention to data security and privacy.”

Business Update:

IM1240 abstract selected for a plenary oral presentation at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

Data evaluating IM1240 in treatment-resistant human tumor models, including its multi-arm mechanism of action and the contribution of NKG2A engagement, as well as the pharmacokinetic and safety evaluation of CAPTN-3's conditional CD3 masking approach, will be presented by Amir Horowitz, Ph.D., of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in Plenary Session 7: Proffered Papers on Friday, November 20, 2026, at 15:00 CET (Abstract ENA26-0137).

U.S. patent granted for the CAPTN-3 platform

In September 2026, we received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a patent application covering tri-specific antibody constructs and methods of use, and the patent was subsequently granted. The patent further strengthens our intellectual property portfolio and supports the development and partnering potential of the CAPTN-3 platform.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Research and Development Expenses were $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $0.6 million for the same period in 2025, representing a decrease of $0.2 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) and patent expenses.

General and Administrative Expenses were $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $0.8 million for the corresponding period in 2025. The decrease was mainly due to lower consulting and non-cash bonus expenses.

Operating Loss was $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1.4 million for the corresponding period in 2025, representing a decrease of $0.3 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower research and development and general and administrative expenses.

Adjusted Operating Loss (as reconciled below) was $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1.3 million for the corresponding period in 2025.

Finance Income, Net was $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and for the corresponding period in 2025.

Net Loss was $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1.3 million for the corresponding period in 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower operating expenses, and, to a lesser extent, to higher non-cash finance income resulting from changes in the fair value of outstanding warrants.

Adjusted Net Loss (as reconciled below) was $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2025. Adjusted net loss excludes non-cash share-based compensation expenses and finance income or expenses resulting from changes in the fair value of outstanding warrants.

As of September 30, 2026, we had cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits of $5.1 million, which, based on current management estimates and our current operating plan, are expected to provide us with a cash runway through late-2027.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including adjusted operating loss and adjusted net loss. These non-IFRS measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted operating loss and adjusted net loss adjust for non-cash share-based compensation expenses, and adjusted net loss also adjusts for finance income or expenses resulting from changes in the fair value of outstanding warrants. The Company's management and board of directors utilize these non-IFRS financial measures to evaluate its performance. The Company provides these non-IFRS measures of its performance to investors because management believes that these non-IFRS financial measures, when viewed with its results under IFRS and the accompanying reconciliations, are useful in identifying underlying trends in ongoing operations. However, these non-IFRS measures are not measures of financial performance under IFRS and, accordingly, should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to IFRS measures as indicators of operating performance. Further, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered measures of the Company's liquidity. A reconciliation of certain IFRS to non-IFRS financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT) is a biotechnology company developing a next-generation immunotherapy platform designed to maximize anti-cancer potency while minimizing toxicity. The Company is focused on advancing CAPTN-3 - a platform of masked tri-specific antibodies that simultaneously target tumors while engaging both T cells and NK cells. Capping technology is designed to confine immune activation to the tumor microenvironment and, based on preclinical data, to expand the therapeutic window compared to conventional T-cell engagers. The platform's lead candidate, IM1240, is advancing toward the clinic, and its second candidate, IM1305, is in preclinical development. The Company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel. For additional information about the Company, please visit:

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release that are forward-looking and not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "could", "might", "seek", "target", "will", "project", "forecast", "continue", "potential", "designed to" or "anticipate" or their negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical matters. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views, expectations, beliefs or intentions with respect to future events, and are subject to a number of assumptions, involve known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, as well as uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be significantly different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others, risks relating to: the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; product development for CAPTN-3; the process by which such early stage therapeutic candidates could potentially lead to an approved drug product is long and subject to highly significant risks; the fact that drug development and commercialization involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize our pharmaceutical products; the expense, length, progress and results of any clinical trials; our ability to raise additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all, to fund our research and development activities, including preclinical and clinical studies; the impact of any changes in regulation and legislation that could affect the pharmaceutical industry; the difficulty in receiving the regulatory approvals necessary in order to commercialize our products; the difficulty of predicting actions of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other applicable regulator of pharmaceutical products; the regulatory environment and changes in the health policies and regimes in the countries in which we operate; the uncertainty surrounding the actual market reception to our pharmaceutical products once cleared for marketing in a particular market; the introduction of competing products; patents obtained by competitors; dependence on the effectiveness of our patents and other protections for innovative products; our ability to obtain, maintain and defend issued patents; the commencement of any patent interference or infringement action against our patents, and our ability to prevail, obtain a favorable decision or recover damages in any such action; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions, and other factors that are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our cautionary discussion of risks and uncertainties under "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statements and Annual Reports. These are factors that we believe could cause our actual results to differ materially from expected results. Other factors besides those we have listed could also adversely affect us. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. You are advised, however, to consult any additional disclosures we make in our reports to the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, .

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