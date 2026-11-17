MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Phocas achieves two top-ranked positions and 15 leading positions across two peer groups in BARC The Analytics & AI Survey 27, the largest survey of analytics and business intelligence software users

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phocas Analytics, the flagship business intelligence (BI) product on the Phocas platform for distributors has been recognized for delivering business benefits such as operational efficiency (91%) and improved employee satisfaction (86%) by customers who participated in the survey.

Phocas achieved excellent results in BARC The Analytics & AI Survey 27, highlighting the analytics platform's relevance and competitive benefits for mid-market distributors.

BARC surveys actual software users, rating effectiveness across KPIs such as Implementation Success, Price to Value, Product Satisfaction and User Experience.

“With two top ranks and 15 leading positions across two peer groups, Phocas achieved a strong set of results,” said Larissa Baier, Senior Analyst at BARC.

“100% of Phocas surveyed users reported faster and more accurate reporting, analysis and planning. This is strong evidence of the platform's usefulness in a distributor's business,” said Larissa Baier.

Phocas earned a top-ranked position for Product Satisfaction across the Report and Dashboard Focus peer group and 11 other leading positions in this section. 88% of surveyed users rate Phocas' functionality for viewing dashboards and reports as 'very good' or 'good'. These results prove how beneficial the dashboards are for customers to track and understand performance.

Phocas achieved leading positions for Embedded Analytics in both peer groups (Mid-Size/Departmental Implementations and Report and Dashboards Focus), alongside recognition as a leader in Self-Service for Report and Dashboards Focus. Customers completed the survey before Phocas introduced its new Analytics experience which combines conversational AI with more powerful dashboards and reporting.



“Our customers' feedback in this independent survey shows how much they value Phocas in running their businesses. We're building on that confidence to help them move from understanding what happened in dashboards to deciding what to do next with the new Analytics experience,” said Myles Glashier, Phocas co-founder and CEO.

“As AI becomes a company-wide priority, we've embedded it straight into the Analytics platform so customers don't have to go anywhere else for the insights they need to make fast decisions.”

With a competitive business intelligence software market, Glashier noted that Phocas is developing AI workflows in close collaboration with the industry.“Our customers show us the questions they need to answer. These requirements guide where we focus our AI development,” he said.

Other high performing KPIs in which Phocas achieved either top rank or leader positions in its two peer groups include User Experience, Performance and Scalability, Analytics, Customer Satisfaction and Recommendation. For the highlight results about Phocas, go to Phocas in the BARC Analytics & AI survey.

About BARC

BARC is a leading analyst firm for data & analytics and enterprise software with a reputation for unbiased and trusted advice. Our expert analysts deliver a wide range of research, events and advisory services for the data & analytics community. Our innovative research evaluates software and vendors rigorously and highlights market trends, delivering insights that enable our customers to innovate with data, analytics and AI. BARC's 25 years of experience with data strategy & culture, data architecture, organization and software selection help clients transform into truly data-driven organizations. Further information can be found at barc.com/reviews

About Phocas

Every day, Phocas supports 2,900+ businesses globally to connect, understand and plan better together. Our technology is designed to help mid-market distributors explore data, their way so they can turn insights into action across analytics, rebates, budgets and forecasts and financial statements. An all-in-one platform for BI and financial planning connects everyone with the information they need, when they need it. We make people feel good about data. Accredited as a B Corp in 2022, Phocas is headquartered in Sydney with offices in Costa Mesa, Coventry and Christchurch.

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