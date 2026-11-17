MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, an equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released an Update Note on Almonty Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALM; Frankfurt: ALI1). The research summary below is from an issuer-sponsored report commissioned by Almonty Industries, Inc. and produced by Diamond Equity Research. The update note includes detailed information on Almonty Industries' business model, services, industry overview, financials, valuation, and risks.

The full update note is available below.

Almonty Industries Update Note November 2026



Highlights from the report include:

Strong Q3 2026 Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion Driven by Elevated Tungsten Prices: Almonty Industries reported a 382% year-over-year increase in Q3 2026 revenue to CAD 41.9 million from CAD 8.7 million, driven by stronger tungsten pricing, with average European ammonium paratungstate (APT) prices rising to USD 2,800 per metric tonne (MTU) from USD 615 per MTU a year earlier. Income from mining operations increased to CAD 26.0 million from CAD 1.3 million, expanding mining operating margins to 62.0% from 14.4%, supported by strong profitability at the Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Adjusted EBITDA improved to CAD 14.6 million from a CAD 2.3 million loss, while net income rose 51% to CAD 50.2 million, or CAD 0.17 per diluted share, from CAD 33.2 million, or CAD 0.13 per diluted share. However, reported earnings included CAD 47.9 million in net non-cash derivative and warrant revaluation gains, making the improvement in adjusted EBITDA and mining operating margins a more meaningful indicator of underlying operational performance. General and administrative expenses increased to CAD 11.6 million from CAD 3.8 million, reflecting higher personnel, corporate development, professional and systems-related costs ahead of the planned transition to U.S. GAAP in January 2027. For the first 9M 2026, revenue reached CAD 110.3 million versus CAD 23.8 million, income from mining operations increased to CAD 65.1 million from CAD 1.1 million, adjusted EBITDA improved to CAD 38.3 million from a CAD 9.4 million loss, and net income reached CAD 226.8 million versus a CAD 59.6 million loss in the prior-year period.

Sangdong Commences Commercial Operations as Phase II Expansion Advances Toward 2027 Completion: Almonty secured final operating certifications and commenced tungsten concentrate production at its flagship Sangdong Mine in South Korea in September 2026, marking the site's first production in 33 years. Following quarter-end, the first container of concentrate was loaded at the port of Busan for shipment to an overseas customer. More than 90% of Phase I production is contracted under the long-term offtake agreement with Global Tungsten & Powders (GTP), a member of Austria's Plansee Group. The agreement was extended by six years in July 2026, increasing contracted volumes by 40% and improving pricing by approximately 6.3%. The operational ramp-up is supported by an equipment partner working alongside on-site operators, with the same partner supplying Phase II equipment, including new mills. Almonty has also committed to the fully permitted Phase II expansion, placing equipment orders to nearly double annual throughput capacity to approximately 1.2 million tonnes, with completion targeted for 2027, subject to Phase I performance and market conditions. Sangdong's commencement of commercial operations and planned expansion strengthen Almonty's position as a scalable non-Chinese tungsten supplier ahead of U.S. defense procurement requirements taking effect on January 1, 2027. These requirements are expected to increase scrutiny of tungsten ore origins at a time when qualifying Western-aligned supply appears limited at meaningful scale. We believe Sangdong's transition to commercial operations represents a significant de-risking milestone for Almonty, with its contracted production base and planned capacity expansion positioning the company to capitalize on potentially growing demand for non-Chinese tungsten supply.

Strategic Tungsten Supply Expansion and Financial Flexibility Provide a Foundation for Further Growth: Almonty expanded its near-term tungsten supply opportunities through a multi-year, take-or-pay agreement with a large-scale European customer covering at least 1,720 tonnes of contained tungsten trioxide (WO3) from reprocessing existing tailings at its Los Santos Mine in Spain. Separately, the company established a strategic partnership with the Government of Rwanda, which will receive a 25% stake in Almonty Rwanda Pty Ltd in exchange for the Shyorongi tungsten exploration concession and a mineral processing license for a mobile tailings processing unit to acquire and export ore, pre-concentrate, and panning tailings. Launched in October 2026, the venture secured purchase contracts for exports exceeding 100 tonnes of tungsten ore per month. Both initiatives provide potentially shorter pathways to market by utilizing existing tungsten-bearing material, reducing reliance on the lengthy development timelines associated with new mining projects. Almonty ended Q3 2026 with CAD 1.15 billion in cash versus CAD 268.4 million at year-end 2025, primarily reflecting its USD 800 million convertible senior notes offering and operating cash generation, partially offset by mining investments, repayment of its EUR 14.7 million KfW term loan and share repurchases. Under its 36-month, USD 300 million buyback program authorized on August 24, 2026, covering up to 14.4 million shares, Almonty repurchased and cancelled 2.91 million shares in Q3 at a weighted average price of USD 16.58 per share and another 0.70 million shares after quarter-end, bringing total repurchases to approximately 3.62 million shares. The Korean government also initiated the release of an agreed KRW 10 billion (approximately USD 7.5 million) subsidy. The enhanced liquidity position provides Almonty with greater financial flexibility to pursue Sangdong's production ramp-up, Phase II development, and additional supply initiatives, while potentially supporting future growth opportunities.

Valuation: We continue to value Almonty Industries using our NPV-based approach, discounting projected free cash flows over the operating lives of its mines at 7.0% and assuming no terminal value. We model production based on planned mill throughput and estimated mine lives, while projected cash flows remain sensitive to tungsten prices. Following a sharp rise earlier in the year, European tungsten APT prices have eased to approximately US$2,650/MTU as of November 2026. We model prices to moderate further over the next two years while remaining elevated relative to historical levels, supported by continued supply constraints outside China. Accordingly, we have reduced our tungsten APT price forecasts to US$2,250/MTU in 2027e and US$2,140/MTU in 2028e. Moreover, the operational milestones, including the pace of Phase I ramp-up and the timing of the Phase II expansion, remain the key drivers of valuation. Our previous model assumed a faster ramp-up, earlier concentrate deliveries, and an earlier start to Phase II. The revised schedule shifts a portion of those expected sales and cash flows into later periods, which, in our view, more accurately reflects the current operating timelines. Incorporating the revised pricing and operating assumptions, the latest quarterly financial results, and the updated share count, we arrive at a revised illustrative valuation of $18.40 per share, contingent on successful execution by the company.





About Almonty Industries, Inc.

Almonty Industries Inc. is a global leader in tungsten mining, with strategically positioned assets in geopolitically stable regions including South Korea, Portugal, and Spain. The company is positioning to potentially become the largest tungsten producer outside China upon the full commercialization of its Sangdong Mine.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

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Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by Almonty Industries, Inc. for producing research materials regarding Almonty Industries, Inc. and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for research engagement. As of 11/17/26 the issuer had paid us $100,000 for our company sponsored research services, which commenced 03/07/2025 and is billed annually for $50,000. Additional research compensation may be received in future years if the engagement is renewed. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company, but usually do not exceed $5,000. The issuer has not paid us for non-research related services as of 11/17/2026. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then. Although Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page. This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. This report is based on information we consider reliable, including the subject of the report. This report does not explicitly or implicitly affirm that the information contained in this document is accurate and/or comprehensive, and as such should not be relied on in such capacity. All information contained within this report is subject to change without any formal or other notice provided. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the update report and in the respective financial filings for Almonty Industries, Inc. Please review the updated report attached for full disclosure page.

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Almonty Industries Update Note November 2026

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