MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Custom multi-strategy models help advisors manage eligible client accounts more consistently as their practices grow, while preserving flexibility in their investment approach

CONCORD, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, a leading wealth management platform for independent financial advisors, today announced Portfolio Model Management, a new capability that helps advisors create custom multi-strategy models and apply their investment approach across eligible client accounts. With Portfolio Model Management, advisors retain control over their investment approach, while using a repeatable process to review and implement changes across connected accounts.

Model portfolio assets are growing, with custom models gaining ground. Morningstar's 2026 U.S. Model Portfolio Landscape found that assets in third-party model portfolios grew 46% in the year through March 2026. Custom model assets reached $258 billion, up 40% year over year.

Portfolio Model Management gives advisors a repeatable way to put their investment decisions into action. Advisors can:



Build a custom multi-strategy model or start with an eligible AssetMark template

Connect eligible accounts individually or in groups; review affected accounts and confirm applicable requirements before publishing Publish an update once; investment targets in connected accounts adjust, with AssetMark's Trading team managing execution

“At AssetMark, we want to help advisors make more time for the work clients rely on them to do,” said Michael Kim, President and CEO at AssetMark.“By reducing repetitive portfolio work, Portfolio Model Management can create more capacity for planning, client conversations and practice growth.”

For eligible taxable accounts using AssetMark's Tax Management Service (TMS), account-level tax settings can guide implementation – helping advisors pair a consistent model with account-specific tax considerations. Cerulli Associates found that more than 80% of firms that provide models consider tax optimization for taxable accounts an important service, while 40% rank improving tax efficiency for taxable clients among their top three product-development priorities.

“AssetMark continues to invest in technology that makes the work of advising more scalable and personalized,” said Alex Pape, EVP and Chief Product and Technology Officer at AssetMark.“Portfolio Model Management brings that investment to portfolio implementation, helping advisors apply their approach consistently across eligible accounts while retaining flexibility for individual client needs.”

Portfolio Model Management is now available to eligible AssetMark advisors. For more information, visit .

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

For more complete information about the various investment solutions available, including the investment objectives, risks, and fees, please refer to the Disclosure Brochure. Please read it carefully before investing. For a copy, please contact AssetMark.

Tax Management Services (TMS) is designed to improve the after-tax return for the client's account, consistent with the risk/return profile of the investment models based on the selected tax sensitivity. TMS may cause the account to deviate from the investment models and can affect the risk profile and performance of the account.

About AssetMark

AssetMark, Inc. operates a wealth management platform with a mission to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its affiliates AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions, powered by its innovative technology platform. The company equips advisors with planning tools, investment solutions, and operational capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996, AssetMark has over 1,100 employees and serves more than 10,000 financial advisors and over 340,000 investor households. As of June 30, 2026, the firm had over $180 billion in assets across its platforms. AssetMark, Inc. is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Jen Deitsch

Senior Manager, PR and Executive Communications

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