MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Builder's Discount Center selects ChargeAfter to power its first omnichannel consumer financing program across 11 retail stores and online









NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChargeAfte r, the embedded lending platform for point-of-sale financing, announced today that Builder's Discount Center has launched its first consumer financing program across all 11 retail locations in North Carolina and Virginia and through its e-commerce site, reinforcing ChargeAfter's position as a leading lending technology partner for the home improvement industry.

For nearly 40 years, Builder's Discount Center has supplied materials for building and renovation projects, with transactions averaging approximately $6,000. By integrating ChargeAfter's technology and lender network, the retailer expands payment options for homeowners and contractors through a streamlined omnichannel financing experience. A single application instantly matches shoppers with personalized offers, allowing them to spread costs over time, reducing a significant barrier to purchase.

Beyond checkout, ChargeAfter centralizes financing operations, from post-sale transaction management to reporting and performance analytics. The platform also gives Builder's Discount Center the flexibility to broaden credit coverage, add new lenders and financing products as business needs evolve, and eliminate reliance on any single provider.

“Introducing financing is a critical step in making major building projects more accessible and affordable for our customers,” said Danny Langston, Sales Manager at Builder's Discount Center.“ChargeAfter made it seamless to deploy a unified solution across our brick-and-mortar and digital stores. Whether it's a contractor managing job-site cash flow or a homeowner tackling a major renovation, this program removes financial friction and helps our customers break ground without delay.”

To ensure seamless adoption, Builder's Discount Center supported the rollout with comprehensive store-associate training and point-of-sale displays to guide shoppers through the quick application process. The retailer is backing the launch with a targeted regional marketing campaign reaching approximately two million households across its core markets.

“High-ticket building and renovation purchases require more than a one-size-fits-all financing approach,” said Meidad Sharon, CEO and Founder of ChargeAfter.“Builder's Discount Center has spent decades earning customer trust through exceptional service and value. By embedding financing choices directly at checkout, we are giving their shoppers the financial flexibility they need while empowering BDC to maximize approval rates, drive sales, and strengthen loyalty. This partnership reflects our continued expansion in home improvement, giving retailers and service providers greater control over how they offer and manage financing.”

About ChargeAfter

ChargeAfter is pioneering the embedded lending network for point-of-sale consumer financing for merchants and financial institutions. Powered by a network of lenders and a data-driven matching engine, ChargeAfter streamlines the distribution of credit into a single, secure, and reliable embedded lending platform. Merchants can rapidly implement ChargeAfter's omnichannel platform online, in-store, and at every point of sale, enabling them to provide personalized financing choices to their customers. ChargeAfter is backed by investors including Visa, Citi Ventures, Synchrony Financial, Banco Bradesco, MUFG, and more. Learn more at chargeafter.com.

About Builder's Discount Center

Founded in 1987, Builder's Discount Center is a family-owned and operated building materials retailer with 11 locations across eastern North Carolina and Virginia. The company serves contractors and DIY customers with first-quality and discount building materials, complete project packages, competitive prices, and a distinctive drive-through warehouse experience. Learn more at buildersdiscount.net.

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Director of Marketing

Varda Bachrach

ChargeAfter

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