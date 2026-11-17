MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Naples, Italy and Hamilton, Bermuda, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RoyaLand Company Ltd. (the“Company” or“RoyaLand”) (OTCQB: RLNDF), a Bermuda holding company focused on creating immersive, fantasy-based royalty-themed games and growing its Italian professional football club Savoia 1908 FC (“Savoia” or the“Club”), today announced that Palazzo Chronicles: Match 3 has become the first of its three mobile games to be made available on the Google Play Store. Palazzo Chronicles: Match 3 is a free to play match-3 puzzle game with castle and garden building set during Risorgimento Italy.

A First for RoyaLand's Mobile Lineup

The launch of Palazzo Chronicles: Match 3 on the Google Play Store puts the game into players' hands, marking the first time that one of RoyaLand's mobile titles has launched on a major app store. It is an important step in the Company's plan to build an audience for its royalty-themed games now, ahead of the planned arrival of PC-based TheRoyal.Land.

Restoring a Palace, Puzzle by Puzzle

Palazzo Chronicles: Match 3 pairs more than 270 levels of match-3 puzzles with the restoration of a royal palace. Royal boosters help players through tougher boards, and the stars they earn go toward restoring the palace room by room as the story unfolds through the chapters.







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What Comes Next

RoyaLand is also working to bring the game to iOS and will share updates on its two other mobile titles, Viva Verdi and Regalia Cards, as they progress.

Download Palazzo Chronicles: Match 3: .

Adelaide's Palace Awaits

“We are excited for this milestone as this is the first mobile game RoyaLand has released to production. Palazzo Chronicles is live on Google Play and Adelaide's palace is waiting to be put back together one room at a time, across 200+ levels and multiple chapters. We're glad it's finally in the players' hands.”

Soheil Raissi, Chief Technology Officer of RoyaLand.

About The RoyaLand Company Ltd.

The RoyaLand Company Ltd. is a Bermuda holding company focused on creating an online and offline immersive, fantasy-based royalty-themed game called TheRoyal.Land as well as mobile and other games, and ownership and growth of its Italian professional football club Savoia 1908 FC. The Company's three mobile games in development include Regalia Cards (card game), Palazzo Chronicles: Match 3 (match-3 castle and garden-building game) and Viva Verdi (trading card game). The Company is also actively focused on developing what it believes to be a novel, interactive and immersive game based on a player-empowered design. This game is expected to feature proprietary digital avatars and provide opportunities to players to earn in-game reward currency, build virtual land, and own their online assets while enhancing all of these features with premium incremental in-game content. Bridging the virtual video game world and terrestrial soccer, Savoia 1908 FC has also completed a tournament season for its eSports team competing in EA Sports FCTM online matches.

TheRoyal.Land and the management and development of Savoia 1908 FC are being conducted in collaboration with the Company's founder and CEO Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia - the grandson of the last King of Italy - as well as seven other royal families and families with legal, hereditary or historically based claims to royal positions in Russia, Albania, France, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia, Lesotho (Africa), and Mecklenburg (Germany). TheRoyal.Land is intended to integrate these families' first-hand historical perspectives to deliver an authentic and unique past-meets-future entertainment experience.

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