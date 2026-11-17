MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capabilities give enterprises the visibility and control to reduce regulatory risk, keep products compliant across global markets, and accelerate product launches and new market entry

CORK, Ireland, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adherent, the agentic AI product compliance company, introduces new capabilities that are designed to move product compliance teams from knowing which regulations apply to a given product, to actually helping compliance teams complete product compliance objectives.

For each physical product and target market, Adherent's AI agents can now generate a complete, cited action plan covering every applicable regulation in minutes, work that might previously have taken compliance teams months. Adherent's AI then consolidates hundreds of overlapping requirements so teams can complete shared work once, and tracks every task to completion with a record of what was decided and why, giving compliance leaders a live view of status and open risk across their product portfolio. Through Model Context Protocol (MCP), APIs, and prebuilt connectors, Adherent also delivers its expert-verified regulatory intelligence and proprietary assessments, actions, workflows into the enterprise systems and AI tools teams already use, so compliance work happens where product decisions are made.

Product compliance has outgrown the spreadsheet

Product regulation is growing in volume and complexity. Adherent's regulatory experts have verified more than 10,000 regulations worldwide this year alone. Online marketplaces and overseas sellers now carry new accountability and“responsible person” obligations, while product safety rules have expanded to cover cybersecurity, AI, and mental health risks. Tighter requirements on PFAS, Digital Product Passports, right to repair, and misleading green claims bring additional compliance risk. Enforcement is intensifying too, as market surveillance authorities increasingly use AI and data-driven tools to detect non-compliant products at scale.

Yet while regulators turn to AI, most compliance teams still work manually. A single regulation can carry hundreds of obligations, and no company has a ready-made list of the requirements that apply to its specific products and markets. So teams build that list by hand, often relying on their most experienced people, and maintain it across spreadsheets, shared drives, and email chains. That work repeats for every new product and market, and the result is difficult to keep current or verify.

“Every compliance leader faces one question from the board: Are we compliant?” said Rahul Sachdev, CEO, Adherent.“In June, we used AI to answer the first half of that question: what regulations apply to each product, in each market, grounded in expert-verified intelligence. Today, we're answering the second half. Adherent now takes compliance teams from knowing what applies to knowing it's done. That makes compliance part of how a business grows: entering new markets and launching products on time.”

Adherent's new capabilities follow how compliance work gets done: assess what applies, act on it, and prove it.

Assess: know what applies to each business goal

Adherent's new Plans workspace organizes compliance around what the business is trying to achieve. Teams create a Plan for each goal, such as entering a new market, launching a product, or keeping a product line compliant, and define its products, markets, regulatory areas, and collaborators. Adherent's assessment agent then draws on what Adherent already knows about the company and its products, along with nearly 25 years of expert-verified regulatory intelligence, to determine which regulations apply to each product in each market.

Act: do the work once, not once per regulation

From that assessment, Adherent's agents generate Actions: the complete list of work each product requires under every applicable regulation, cited to its source and specific to the company's role as manufacturer, importer, or distributor. A single product can face hundreds of requirements across markets, and many ask for the same thing, such as the same mark on a label. Adherent's AI consolidates those overlapping requirements into a focused set of Tasks, each with an owner, a due date, a status, and notes recording the decisions behind it. Work completed once counts in every market that requires it, and the list stays current as new regulations are proposed or come into force. In the Actions Center, compliance leaders see completion, workload, and overdue work across every Plan without chasing updates.

Prove: show the work was done right

Every task traces back to the regulation that requires it, and every decision is recorded, including why work was set out of scope. That gives compliance teams a defensible answer not only to“Are we compliant?” but to“Why did we decide that?” Beginning in January, teams will also be able to attach evidence such as test reports, certificates, and declarations to each action, completing the path from assessing what applies to proving it's done.

Open by design: trusted intelligence where decisions happen

Compliance decisions get made across product, engineering, and operations, each in its own tools. Adherent now opens up in three ways, so teams can see what applies, what needs to be done, and where the work stands without leaving those systems:



Adherent MCP. Customers can add Adherent to the AI assistants their company already uses and ask about their own products, obligations, and progress, with answers grounded in Adherent's expert-verified intelligence, assessments, and consolidated actions.

Adherent API. Adherent's expert-verified intelligence flows into PLM, ERP, and task-tracking systems, with a change feed that keeps each system current with regulatory change, with no exporting or re-keying. Connectors. Pre-built integrations with enterprise work management platforms bring regulatory updates and compliance tasks to the people who own them.



Availability

Available today: Plans, Actions, and Tasks (in beta), Actions Center, Adherent MCP, Adherent API, and connectors. Available in January 2026: evidence management.

Adherent will host a live webinar on November 18, 2026, offering attendees an opportunity to see the platform in action and learn more about its new capabilities.

About Adherent

Adherent is the agentic AI product compliance platform that helps teams turn regulatory change into confident business action. Global product companies rely on Adherent to mitigate risk while capturing growth. Founded in 2002 and active in nearly every country, Adherent is trusted to manage compliance for billions of products across appliances, electronics, medical equipment, toys, cars, apparel and more. Only Adherent's AI draws on nearly 25 years of trusted regulatory insight and a proprietary dataset, shifting compliance from a cost center to a revenue driver.

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

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