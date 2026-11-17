MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) But developers who do let AI make decisions reported significant productivity gains

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BellSoft, the OpenJDK vendor, announces the results of a study on how Java developers use AI to write, review and debug code. The key takeaway is that Java developers are using AI at every stage of a code change but keep it away from decisions and from the running application. The AI suggests code, comments on pull requests and reads the logs developers paste, but few developers let AI act on its own.

BellSoft conducted its survey of 360 Java developers at Devoxx Belgium 2026. The survey found that 98% of Java developers are using AI compared to 83% - 90% as reported in the two largest global developer surveys of 2026 (JetBrains and Stack Overflow ), and the 74% of developers who reported using AI tools for code writing in BellSoft's 2024 Devoxx survey.

AI advises everywhere, acts almost nowhere

The pattern repeats at every stage of a code change. According to BellSoft's 2026 Devoxx survey, 77% of Java developers are using AI in code review, but only 25% let AI review most PRs first. Forty-four percent would let AI approve PRs, but fewer than 1% of teams actually do. And 93% of Java developers debug with AI, but only 24% let AI use real debugging tools.

And yet, developers who let AI act reported significant productivity gains. While only 24% let AI use real debugging tools, those who did were nearly twice as likely to save half their coding time (40% vs 23%). Sixty-one percent said AI saves them more than a quarter of their coding time.

Other key findings from the BellSoft 2026 Devoxx Belgium survey:



70% said they expect AI to write most production code by 2030

60% said reproducing bugs locally is their biggest debugging time sink

36% named incorrect code and hallucinations as their top concern, over security (27%) Developers most worried about AI security are the least likely to use AI in code review (32% vs 20%). They are more likely to have no regular code review at all (18% vs 7%)



“Java developers are right to be cautious about letting AI act on its own. As more Java code is written with AI, applications draw on a far wider range of open-source libraries and images than teams would ever pick by hand. That turns the entire software supply chain into an attack surface. The answer isn't to slow AI down, but to point it at trusted sources: curated, maintained catalogs of runtimes, images and libraries. That keeps Java platforms secure and consistent, and gives teams the confidence to let AI do more of the work,” said Alex Belokrylov, CEO of BellSoft.

A complete copy of the BellSoft 2026 Devoxx Belgium survey results can be found here.

About BellSoft

BellSoft delivers the most complete Java experience with a more secure, reliable, and cost-effective approach to application development on any platform and in any environment. BellSoft is one of the leading contributors to the OpenJDK, and the only vendor that supports current LTS Java versions, legacy JDK 6 & 7 and Liberica NIK. Liberica JDK is the runtime of choice for VMware, Spring Framework, JetBrains, and millions of users worldwide. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

...