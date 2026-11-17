

Agreement covers Thermosome's proprietary thermosensitive liposome (TSL) platform and Phase II-ready lead candidate THE001

Deal builds on encouraging Phase I clinical data and FDA and EMA Orphan Drug Designation for THE001 TSL platform to be combined with CE-marked radiative precision hyperthermia system, suitable for combination with both radio- and chemotherapy, forming a best-in-class drug-device combination

Munich, Germany – November 17, 2026 – Thermosome GmbH, a clinical-stage drug development company focused on targeted tumor therapies, today announced an exclusive global licensing deal with Avenor Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA, USA. Under the agreement, Avenor has secured an exclusive worldwide license for Thermosome's thermosensitive liposome (TSL) technology and platform portfolio, including seven patent families, and the Phase II-ready lead candidate THE001, which has received FDA and EMA Orphan Drug Designation for soft tissue sarcomas. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The deal builds on encouraging data from Thermosome's Phase I clinical trial evaluating its lead compound THE001 (DPPG2-TSL-DOX) in combination with regional hyperthermia (RHT) for the treatment of soft tissue sarcomas (STS). Results demonstrated a favorable safety profile, a pharmacokinetics (PK) profile showing near-complete heat-triggered drug release as intended, and preliminary evidence of efficacy of THE001 + RHT in participants with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic STS, who have exhausted all prior treatment options, including standard doxorubicin (DOX).

Of note, one patient with a previously unresectable tumor remains tumor-free 18 months after completing 12 cycles of THE001 as part of a multimodal treatment strategy that included tumor surgery.

Avenor has also secured exclusive North American rights to a CE-marked radiative precision hyperthermia platform developed by Medlogix Srl (Rome, Italy). Avenor plans to combine this system with Thermosome's TSL platform to advance a drug-device approach for targeted cancer therapy.

“This agreement marks an important milestone for Thermosome and the development of our proprietary TSL technology,” said Dr. Pascal Schweizer, CEO of Thermosome GmbH.“Having advanced THE001 through Phase I clinical development, we are pleased to see our technology enter a new phase with Avenor Therapeutics. The combination with an established hyperthermia system offers a promising basis for further clinical development and potentially broader applications in oncology.”

“Our vision at Avenor is to provide a new generation of heat-activated cancer therapy: precise, planned, measured with the same rigor and predictability as radiation, and able to work alongside radiotherapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and our own heat-activated drugs,” said Patrick Tricoli, Co-founder and CEO of Avenor.“By integrating seamlessly into existing treatment workflows, precision heat has the potential to enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapies while reducing toxicity. Thermosome's innovative TSL technology and heat-activated drug candidate THE001 will be a perfect fit in implementing our strategy of building a leading-edge drug-device combination for targeted tumor therapy.”

Despite advances in cancer treatment, achieving effective drug concentrations within solid tumors while limiting systemic toxicity remains a major challenge. Combining thermosensitive drugs with precisely controlled local hyperthermia offers a promising approach to address this limitation. By triggering drug release directly at the tumor site, the technology aims to increase local drug exposure without a corresponding increase in systemic drug exposure. The combination also offers potential synergies with radiotherapy and chemotherapy, opening opportunities for the development of new treatment approaches across a broader range of solid tumors.

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About Thermosome

Thermosome is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on targeted tumor therapy combined with immune stimulation for improved cancer therapy. At its core is a novel, proprietary tumor targeting approach that allows for significantly increased local drug concentration and improved tumor penetration to achieve improved clinical treatment efficacy.

The first clinical indication for its lead drug candidate THE001 is soft tissue sarcoma, where the Company aims to improve the current standard of care (free doxorubicin). Thermosome's approach enables targeted tumor treatment independent of specific molecular targets and covers patient populations across all chemo-sensitive tumor subtypes. More information:



About THE001

Thermosome's clinical-stage lead drug candidate THE001 is a thermosensitive liposomal formulation of the chemotherapeutic drug doxorubicin (DPPG2-TSL-DOX). It has a different mode of action than conventional liposomes. Thermosome's technology enables intravascular drug release initiated by a mild heat trigger using clinically established hyperthermia devices. This results in up to 15-fold higher local drug concentrations in the tumor and aims to improve clinical treatment efficacy by creating a local boost at the desired site of action. These high local concentrations, which also reach less well perfused areas, are intended to overcome drug resistance. This effect cannot be achieved by administration of conventional doxorubicin due to systemic toxicity. Regional hyperthermia may also induce an additive immune response with the potential to further enhance treatment efficacy. THE001 has potential for further development in other anthracycline-sensitive solid tumors, such as breast, bladder, and ovarian cancer. THE001 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for STS in Europe and the United States.

Company Contact

Thermosome GmbH

Am Klopferspitz 19

82152 Planegg/Martinsried (Germany)

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Ines-Regina Buth, Managing Partner

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Phone: +49 30 23 63 27 68