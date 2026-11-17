Tonic Physio team outside the clinic in Milton

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Milton, Ontario clinic now uses four treatment modalities across its general, sports, pelvic floor and chronic pain physiotherapy programs.

- Brenda Azzopardi, Director and Physiotherapist, Tonic PhysioMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tonic Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre (Tonic Physio) has built four treatment modalities into its core physiotherapy programs: shockwave therapy, acupuncture, non-surgical spinal decompression and B-Pulse pelvic floor strengthening. Spinal decompression and B-Pulse were added in 2026. They join the shockwave therapy and acupuncture the clinic has offered for years, so that people looking for physiotherapy in Milton can reach all four under one roof.Each modality is used as part of a care plan that starts with a one-on-one assessment by a registered clinician and includes exercise, hands-on treatment and education. None is offered as a stand-alone fix, and the clinician decides with the patient whether a modality suits their condition.The change reflects how patients arrive at the clinic. Many have already tried rest, medication or a few weeks of general exercise, and want to know what else can be done without surgery. Bringing the four modalities into the existing programs lets one clinician assess the problem, explain the options in plain language, and adjust the plan as the patient progresses, without sending them to several different providers.Sports physiotherapy: tendon and overuse injuriesRunners, hockey players, golfers and other active adults often come to the clinic with tendon pain that has lasted for months. In its sports physiotherapy in Milton program, Tonic Physio can add shockwave therapy and acupuncture to a graded strengthening plan. Shockwave therapy delivers acoustic pressure waves to irritated tissue and may be considered for stubborn problems such as plantar fasciitis and Achilles tendinopathy. The goal is a safe, steady return to sport, with clear milestones along the way.Pelvic floor physiotherapy: B-Pulse for women and menThe clinic's pelvic floor physiotherapy in Milton program now includes B-Pulse pelvic floor strengthening. B-Pulse uses focused electromagnetic energy to trigger strong pelvic floor muscle contractions while the patient sits fully clothed. It complements assessment, exercise and education for women and men dealing with bladder leakage, postpartum recovery or pelvic floor weakness.Physiotherapy for chronic pain: back, neck and nerve painFor people living with long-term pain, the clinic's physiotherapy for chronic pain program combines education, pacing and movement with modalities chosen for the individual. Non-surgical spinal decompression uses a computer-controlled Chattanooga Triton 6E traction table, on which the clinician sets and adjusts a gentle, controlled pull on the lower back or neck. It may be considered for disc-related back pain or sciatica. Acupuncture and shockwave therapy can also be part of a chronic pain plan where the clinician judges them appropriate."People do not come to us for a machine. They come because pain or an injury is keeping them from work, sport or family life," said Brenda Azzopardi, Director and Physiotherapist at Tonic Physio. "Adding spinal decompression and B-Pulse to the shockwave therapy and acupuncture we have offered for years gives our physiotherapists more non-surgical options to work with. They always sit alongside exercise and hands-on care, never in place of it."Manual osteopathy: gentle hands-on careThe clinic also offers osteopathy in Milton for people who want a gentle, hands-on approach. Its osteopathic manual practitioner uses soft tissue techniques, joint mobilization and stretching to ease pain and stiffness in the back, neck, shoulders and hips. Manual osteopathy can be booked on its own or combined with a physiotherapy plan, so patients can move between the two without starting over.Booking and coverageAssessments can be booked online or by phone at 905-878-7775. Physiotherapy at Tonic Physio does not require a doctor's referral, although some insurance plans ask for one before they reimburse. The clinic offers direct billing to most extended health insurers, and coverage depends on each patient's plan. The team also treats people recovering from motor vehicle accidents and workplace injuries.About Tonic Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation CentreTonic Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre is a multidisciplinary clinic at 100 Nipissing Road, Unit 5, in Milton, Ontario. Its team of physiotherapists, registered massage therapists, an osteopathic manual practitioner, a chiropractor and an orthotics and bracing provider offers one-on-one care for people across Milton and Halton Region. Services include physiotherapy, registered massage therapy, manual osteopathy, chiropractic care, acupuncture, custom orthotics and bracing.

Brenda Azzopardi

Tonic Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre

905-878-7775

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Tonic Physio Adds Shockwave, Spinal Decompression, B-Pulse and Acupuncture to Physiotherapy in Milton News Provided By Brenda Azzopardi, Tonic Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre November 17, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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