Claudia Miclaus, founder and creator of STELLR, the EUR 49 personal reputation report that brings together anonymous feedback from people who know you.

Developed by Claudia Miclaus, who has advised presidential campaigns and advises founders, leaders and Harvard-affiliated researchers on how they are perceived.

- Claudia Miclaus, founder and creator of STELLRBARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- STELLR has launched a personal reputation report available at mystellr. Created by Claudia Miclaus, it asks the people who know someone to describe them, then sets their answers next to how that person sees themselves. Miclaus has spent years advising founders and leaders on how they are perceived. Her conclusion: how people see themselves and how the people around them see them are often two different things. Now she is making her method available to individuals."Your reputation is not what you say about yourself. It is what other people say about you," said Claudia Miclaus, founder and creator of STELLR. "Everyone deserves to know. It should be a tool available for everyone and not just a tool that you get through a company."Why it matters. Miclaus argues that perception shapes career decisions: whether someone gets the job, the investment or the invitation. Miclaus puts it plainly: "Personal brands can be entirely manufactured." In her view, much of what appears online about a person is written or approved by them. A polished personal brand is the story a person controls. A STELLR adds another perspective: how the people who know them describe them, in those people's own words.Perception and decisions. For Miclaus this is not about seeking approval. In her view, how others perceive a person is important data that can inform that person's decisions and goals.How it works. A user answers a few questions about themselves, then invites colleagues, friends, family and clients. Respondents are not asked for their name and answer in about five minutes, with plain-language questions such as how they would describe the person to a stranger, alongside a few scored questions. The user sees how many people answered, not who. A report is generated once at least 10 people have responded.What the report contains. The first part shows respondents' answers as they wrote them, unedited and anonymous. The second is an AI-generated interpretation: the gap between self-perception and how others see the user, blind spots, and patterns across six dimensions that spell STELLR: Signature (how clearly the person comes across), Trust (whether others believe and rely on the person), Edge (what makes the person unlike anyone else), Likability (whether others enjoy the person's company), Leadership (whether others follow the person) and Reach (how far word of the person travels). The feedback comes from real people; the AI helps the user understand what they said.Who it is for. STELLR can be useful at a turning point: raising funds, starting a new job, changing industry or after an exit, and for creators who want to know how they come across. A report is private by default; the user can turn sharing on or off and generate a new link at any time.Where it could go. Miclaus envisions a world in which everyone has a STELLR, shared alongside a CV when applying for a job, or with an investor or partner before a deal. She imagines someone saying: "Don't just take my word for it. Here's my STELLR. This is what people say about me."STELLR costs EUR 49, one time, with no subscription.About Claudia MiclausClaudia Miclaus is the founder of STELLR and of STELLR Global, a reputation architecture firm she started in 2019. She advises founders, leaders and government officials on how they are perceived, and earlier in her career advised presidential campaigns in Europe and the Americas. Born in Romania, based in Barcelona, she works in five languages, speaks on leadership and influence, and is writing MULTITUDES, a book on people who refuse to pick one thing.About STELLR GlobalSTELLR Global is a reputation architecture firm for founders, CEOs and investors, helping them shape how they are seen on Google, LinkedIn, Wikipedia and AI. A separate business from STELLR, it offers consulting on acting on report results. Website:About STELLRSTELLR is a personal reputation report. Users invite the people who know them to answer anonymously, then receive a report comparing self-perception with how others see them across six dimensions. It costs EUR 49, one time. mystellrMedia contactClaudia Miclaus...

Claudia Miclaus

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STELLR Launches Personal Reputation Report Based on Anonymous Feedback News Provided By STELLR November 17, 2026, 12:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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