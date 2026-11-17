MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Sikh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Tuesday applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture after the latter paid obeisance at the Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan Sahib in Manila, Philippines, calling it a "proud" and "emotional" moment for the community.

During his visit, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the gurdwara's redevelopment.

Referring to Sikhism as an "egalitarian religion focused on equality and gender equality", Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said: "If there is a 100-year-old Gurdwara anywhere in the world, and the Prime Minister goes there now for its rededication and reconstruction, the significance of that is that it rejuvenates the Sikh community. If it impacts someone like me, imagine the (emotions of the) Sikhs who live there and those who live all around the world."

Speaking to IANS, Puri added that Sikhs draw "inspiration" whenever such kind of a gesture takes place.

Echoing similar view, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu said: "It is a matter of great pride for the entire Sikh community that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to the Philippines to participate in a major international event, has taken time out to visit a gurdwara there."

He added that the 100-year-old gurdwara in Manila is being rebuilt.

"A new building is coming up there. The Prime Minister visited the gurdwara, listened to the recitation of 'Sukhmani Sahib', joined the 'ardas' and participated in the ceremony to lay the foundation stone of the new building. This is matter of happiness and pride that even during his foreign visit, PM Modi has expressed his devotion to the Sikh community," Sandhu said while expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa described the Prime Minister visit as "sewadar, as an "emotional and proud" moment for the Sikh community.

In a self-made video, Sirsa said: "These are deeply emotional scenes. It is also a matter of great pride for all of us when the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi ji, arrived at the Gurdwara Sahib in Manila not as a Prime Minister, but as a humble sewadar."

"This is a 100-year-old Gurdwara Sahib that is undergoing reconstruction and is going to be built into a five-story Gurdwara Sahib. Its kar seva was initiated by laying the foundation stone. PM Modi arrived there as a 'sewadar', which reflects his devotion and respect toward the Guru," he added.

Without taking any name, Sirsa hit out at the Congress for the 1984 Operation Blue Star, saying, "There was also a time when gurdwaras were attacked, even Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) was not spared."

"Now the Prime Minister of the country arrived at the Gurdwara (in Manila) and made a contribution in the foundation stone laying ceremony as a sewadar. This a matter of pride for all of us," the Delhi Minister reiterated.