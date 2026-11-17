MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram Nov 17 (IANS) With the two month long Sabarimala pilgrimage season commencing on Tuesday, the BJP has demanded that the Kerala government withdraw the additional fares charged by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on the crucial Nilakkal-Pamba route.

The party has warned that pilgrims should not be made to bear an unnecessary financial burden.

BJP state general secretary Anup Antony, who submitted a memorandum to Transport Minister C.P. John, said KSRTC should charge only the normal fare or permit willing devotees' organisations to operate free bus services on the route.

The temple opened its doors to pilgrims early Tuesday, marking the beginning of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku season.

As vehicles are not permitted beyond Nilakkal, pilgrims have to park their cars and other vehicles there and depend on KSRTC buses for the 22 km journey to Pamba, the base camp from where they undertake the trek to the hilltop shrine.

KSRTC charges Rs 50 per person for the journey from Nilakkal to Pamba, with the return fare also collected in advance.

Antony pointed out that the normal fare for a comparable distance was around Rs 35, and said the additional charge was unfair to ordinary devotees arriving from different parts of the country.

He said Sabarimala was a pilgrimage centre and not a tourist destination, adding that devotees visiting major shrines such as Tirupati were provided free transport facilities.

The government should not impose an additional financial burden on Sabarimala pilgrims, he said.

Antony also flagged the shortage of buses on the route, alleging that devotees were being forced to wait for hours and travel in overcrowded vehicles.

He sought more buses, shorter service intervals and better waiting and boarding facilities at Nilakkal.

He said devotees' organisations had offered to operate free services but the government had not given them permission.

If KSRTC was unwilling to reduce fares, such organisations should be allowed to step in, he added.

Antony, who surprised political observers by finishing second at the Thiruvalla Assembly constituency election, pushing veteran LDF legislator and former minister Mathew T. Thomas to third place, said the BJP would support any necessary intervention by the Centre to ease pilgrims' travel difficulties.