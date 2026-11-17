MENAFN - IANS) Manila, Nov 17 (IANS) Having described the Tricolour as "pride" and "source of motivation" on several occasions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday once again displayed his deep respect for the national flag when he picked up a marker seconds before a photo-up for the leaders of the Quad grouping in Manila.

As the Quad leaders lined-up at the podium for a photo-op, Prime Minister Modi was seen bending and picking up a marker displaying Indian tricolour from the floor.

US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese watched the sequence of events as PM Modi put the marker in his pocket. The entire video, lasting only a few seconds, has now gone viral on social media.

A brainchild of Prime Minister Modi, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, encourages citizens to bring the national flag into their homes and hoist the Tiranga as part of the celebrations marking India's Independence.

The campaign is based on the idea that people's relationship with the national flag had traditionally remained more formal and institutional, rather than becoming a personal expression of national pride.

By encouraging citizens to bring the flag home, the initiative sought to transform the Tiranga into a symbol of a personal connection with the nation while also representing a collective commitment towards nation-building and national unity.

Earlier, in his remarks at the Quad Leaders' Summit, PM Modi said that the grouping is a constructive and trusted partnership for India and expressed confidence that the meeting will help the four nations in setting concrete goals for the next phase of Quad cooperation.

“Manila and Quad have shared an age-old and special bond. In 2007, officials of the four countries met for the first time right here. 10 years after that in 2017, it was here at this city that we started our dialogue once again. Today, holding a Quad meeting once again at this historic city, marks an important milestone,” PM Modi said.

Highlighting the role of the grouping, PM Modi said,“For India, the Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership. From maritime security to trusted supply chains, new technologies to disaster response, it has been our endeavour that the Quad provides trusted solutions.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other officials were also present during the meeting.

Following the meeting, President Trump once again complimented PM Modi, calling him a“very tough man”.

“By the way, he (PM Modi) is a very tough man. Just in case. And, she (Japanese PM Takaichi) may be even tougher! And we (him and Australian PM Anthony Albanese) - ahh, we're okay too,” Trump said while addressing reporters alongside the Quad leaders.

The meeting brought together all four leaders from the grouping that includes the United States, India, Japan and Australia. This was the first leaders' meeting during Trump's current term.