MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17 (IANS) On the eve of Kerala Chief Minister, V.D. Satheesan's government's completion of six months in office, CPI(M) leader and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on the UDF government over two power purchase agreements, alleging that they had caused huge losses to the state.

Targeting the agreement with VEH Global to purchase wind power at Rs 11 per unit, Vijayan alleged that the deal was entered into without a tender or the approval of the State Electricity Regulatory Commission, even though wind power could have been procured for less than Rs 4 per unit.

He claimed that the Rs 496 crore agreement would cause a loss of at least Rs 252 crore to the state because of the inflated purchase price.

Vijayan also questioned the purchase of electricity from Himachal Power Corporation at Rs 14.50 per unit, alleging that the rate was much higher than the prevailing price on the Energy Exchange.

The state had purchased electricity worth Rs 282 crore from the corporation in October under the agreement, he said.

Alleging that both transactions were suspicious, Vijayan said the files had not been examined by the Law and Finance Departments before the Chief Minister issued the orders.

He claimed that documents which had since emerged established that the purchase directive had been issued with Satheesan's knowledge and approval.

Questioning the justification for the VEH Global agreement, Vijayan said Kerala had faced no emergency that warranted such a purchase.

Even if there had been an urgent need, the state should have entered into a firm agreement ensuring assured supply, he said.

According to him, electricity was supplied under the agreement for only 17 days, and the total supply was less than 10 per cent of the quantity promised.

Vijayan recalled that he had demanded a judicial inquiry into the power purchase deals in a statement issued on November 10, arguing that cancellation of the Grid Network Access (GNA) agreement would not settle the issue.

He accused Satheesan of avoiding the questions when he addressed the media the following day.

The CPI(M) leader said the 15 questions raised by the Regulatory Commission on the VEH Global agreement pointed to serious irregularities.

He demanded that the government release all related documents and order a comprehensive judicial inquiry.

The statement comes as the Satheesan led UDF government prepares to complete six months in office on Wednesday.