MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, Nov 17 (IANS) Rajasthan's Sneha Lamba and Maharashtra's Tanay Mehendale created an early flutter in the 49th National Junior (U-19) Badminton Championships in Gangtok on Tuesday with a straight-games upset of much higher-ranked opponents.

Sneha packed off fourth seed Tanvi Reddy Andluri, who recently represented India in the World Junior Championships in Cairo, Egypt, 15-12, 15-6 in the girls singles second round, while Mehendale got the better of sixth seed Shaurya Mishra 15-13, 16-14 in the boys singles to advance to the third round.

The seeds had got a bye in the opening round, and all eyes were on the top stars to deliver on the second day of the individual competitions in Sikkim's capital.

While women's top seed Shaina Manimuthu was pushed to three games by Maharashtra's Naishaa Kaur Bhayoye, the Karnataka shuttler kept her nerves to win 15-9, 11-15, 15-5. Boys' singles top seed Nishchal Anand was also made to dig deep to beat Prangan Choudhary 15-11, 14-16, 15-10 in the second round.

However, the 11th and 13th seeds in boys' singles were shown the door. 11th seed Sai Nachiketh Bhatraju lost 15-10, 9-15, 15-12, while 13th seed Harshad Shadish bowed out after a 15-12, 13-15, 15-9 loss against Sparsha Sood.

Earlier, the opening day witnessed action across all five individual events, with the girls' singles and girls' doubles matches being played on Courts 4 and 5.

In the mixed doubles, Prince and Ishita Negi registered a hard-fought victory over Bhashy Pathak and Siona Gala, winning 15-9, 13-15, 16-14. Amith Raj Natraj and Suhina Roy also began their campaign on a winning note, defeating Sanidhya Sunil Ekade and Yutika Chavan 15-9, 15-9.

Bhanu Pratap Singh Chouhan and Kavya Swami registered a straight-game victory over Saksham Vatsa and Bhawna Kumari, while Shatradu Banik and Adrija Dey progressed after a competitive three-game encounter against Gitartha Gogoi and Liyana Dutta.

The boys' singles competition also witnessed some exciting encounters. Arnav Yadav produced a commanding performance to defeat Divyam Kejriwal 17-15, 15-5, while Vedansh Negi recovered from an opening-game defeat to overcome Medhansh Sharma 7-15, 15-10, 15-6.

Important results:

Boys' singles: Tanay Mehendale bt 6-Shaurya Mishra 15-13, 16-14; Sparsha Sood bt 13-Harshad Shadish 15-12, 13-15, 15-9; 1-Nishchal Anand bt Prangan Choudhary 15-11, 14-16, 15-10; Prince bt 11-Sai Nachiketh Bhatraju 15-10, 9-15, 15-12; 7-Gnana Dattu TT bt Shreeram Ratan 15-6, 15-9; 3-Abhinav Garg bt Malsawmhlua 15-12, 15-9

Girls' singles: Sneha Lamba bt 4-Tanvi Reddy Andluri 15-12, 15-6; 1-Shaina Manimuthu bt Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye 15-9, 11-15, 15-5; 11-Durga Esha Kandrapur bt Konyak A Ponlih 15-3, 15-6.